Naval sailors destroyed 10 "Shaheds" on the night of June 21 - Ukrainian Navy

On the night of June 21, Ukrainian naval sailors destroyed 10 enemy kamikaze drones "SHAHED-136". The Southern Defense Forces are ready for a new wave of Russian assaults.

On the night of Saturday, June 21, naval military personnel destroyed 10 Shahed-type unmanned aerial vehicles. This was reported by UNN with reference to Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU Naval Forces)

Tonight, during the aerial attack by Russian occupants, 10 enemy SHAHED-136 kamikaze drones were shot down by the forces and means of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

- the message reads.

"The Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, together with units of other components of the Defense Forces, continue to destroy the enemy on land, at sea, and in the air! Together to victory! Glory to Ukraine!", - added the AFU Naval Forces.

Recall

Spokesperson for the Southern Defense Forces of Ukraine, Vladyslav Voloshyn, stated that the Russians are preparing a new wave of assault operations in the southern direction. The enemy is regrouping forces and trying to cross the Dnipro, but the Defense Forces are successfully restraining them.

