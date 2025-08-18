"Laundered" over UAH 160 million on the construction of the Podilskyi Bridge: a criminal scheme exposed in Kyiv

Law enforcement agencies have notified two company executives of suspicion of legalizing (laundering) property obtained through criminal means on a particularly large scale – this refers to over UAH 160 million in the construction of the Podilskyi Bridge in Kyiv. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

The investigation established that in 2023, a number of companies received over UAH 160 million into their accounts from a subcontractor enterprise for the construction of the Podilskyi Bridge crossing over the Dnipro in Kyiv. These funds were allegedly transferred as payment for construction work on strengthening soils under the bridge supports and eliminating sand deposits. However, these works were not actually performed.

As investigators found out, the recipient companies did not conduct real economic activity. They were used exclusively to mask the illegal origin of funds and their subsequent withdrawal.

During searches at the suspects' residences, financial and economic documentation and communication devices were found and seized. The detainees were notified of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 209 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment from 8 to 12 years with confiscation of property.

