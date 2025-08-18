"Laundered" over UAH 160 million on the construction of the Podilskyi Bridge: a criminal scheme exposed in Kyiv

$41.340.11
48.310.13
ukenru
Exclusive
08:34 AM • 22079 views
Shufrych and Kuzminykh: what do the cases of treason and bribery have in common?
08:23 AM • 30707 views
European countries restrict real estate purchases by Russian citizens: which countries are on the list Photo
August 18, 03:44 AM • 23651 views
Trump: Zelenskyy can end the war with Russia almost immediately if he wants toPhoto
August 17, 06:51 PM • 43693 views
Coalition of the Willing is ready to deploy deterrence forces in Ukraine and take the sky and sea under protection - statement
Exclusive
August 17, 10:14 AM • 60995 views
In Oleksandriia, Kirovohrad region, a woman accidentally ran over her daughter
Exclusive
August 17, 07:17 AM • 112054 views
Turning Point Week: What Awaits All Zodiac Signs August 18–24
August 16, 12:47 PM • 146239 views
We have successes in extremely difficult areas near Dobropillia and Pokrovsk: Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Staff
Exclusive
August 16, 10:46 AM • 91269 views
Trump-Putin Summit in Alaska: What Has Changed for Ukraine
August 16, 09:52 AM • 88454 views
European leaders made a statement after talking with Zelenskyy and Trump about the Alaska summit: what they said about territories and security guarantees
August 16, 08:59 AM • 68446 views
Zelenskyy to arrive at the White House on Monday, then a possible meeting with Putin - Trump
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+21°
5m/s
42%
749mm
Popular news
US Senators propose recognizing Russia and Belarus as state sponsors of terrorism due to abduction of Ukrainian childrenAugust 18, 02:03 AM • 24811 views
Sumy region under drone attack: civilian infrastructure hitAugust 18, 02:08 AM • 28315 views
Ukraine to be covered by clouds and rains: Where to expect thunderstorms on the first day of the weekPhotoAugust 18, 04:09 AM • 27905 views
Sumy and the region came under attack by Russian drones: civilian infrastructure damaged07:20 AM • 15315 views
Academic year 2025-2026: how will education be conducted and when to expect holidays09:00 AM • 14518 views
Publications
The Supreme Court put an end to cases of shareholders of banks being withdrawn from the market: what happened10:51 AM • 1068 views
Academic year 2025-2026: how will education be conducted and when to expect holidays09:00 AM • 15132 views
Shufrych and Kuzminykh: what do the cases of treason and bribery have in common?
Exclusive
08:34 AM • 22095 views
European countries restrict real estate purchases by Russian citizens: which countries are on the list Photo08:23 AM • 30736 views
Turning Point Week: What Awaits All Zodiac Signs August 18–24
Exclusive
August 17, 07:17 AM • 112074 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Yulia Svyrydenko
Child
Ivan Fedorov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv
Zaporizhzhia
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Charles III modernized Sandringham: solar energy powers the entire estate and part of the national gridAugust 17, 11:21 AM • 41089 views
"The Devil Wears Prada" sequel: it became known who will play the new husband of editor-in-chief Miranda PriestlyAugust 17, 07:47 AM • 35475 views
In the USA, a woman found a white diamond worth almost $30,000 in a diamond parkPhotoVideoAugust 16, 07:05 AM • 70594 views
Record Martian meteorite for $5.3 million and its sale provoked an international scandalAugust 16, 03:37 AM • 58869 views
Actor Tom Cruise declined Trump's invitation to the Kennedy Center HonorsAugust 15, 08:50 PM • 126025 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Hryvnia
Shahed-136
Oil
KAB-500

"Laundered" over UAH 160 million on the construction of the Podilskyi Bridge: a criminal scheme exposed in Kyiv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 232 views

Two company executives have been notified of suspicion of laundering over UAH 160 million on the construction of the Podilskyi Bridge in Kyiv. The funds were transferred for unperformed construction works, and the recipient companies did not conduct real activities.

"Laundered" over UAH 160 million on the construction of the Podilskyi Bridge: a criminal scheme exposed in Kyiv

Law enforcement agencies have notified two company executives of suspicion of legalizing (laundering) property obtained through criminal means on a particularly large scale – this refers to over UAH 160 million in the construction of the Podilskyi Bridge in Kyiv. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

The investigation established that in 2023, a number of companies received over UAH 160 million into their accounts from a subcontractor enterprise for the construction of the Podilskyi Bridge crossing over the Dnipro in Kyiv. These funds were allegedly transferred as payment for construction work on strengthening soils under the bridge supports and eliminating sand deposits. However, these works were not actually performed.

As investigators found out, the recipient companies did not conduct real economic activity. They were used exclusively to mask the illegal origin of funds and their subsequent withdrawal.

During searches at the suspects' residences, financial and economic documentation and communication devices were found and seized. The detainees were notified of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 209 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment from 8 to 12 years with confiscation of property.

Recall

The head of a communal enterprise in the Pecherskyi district of Kyiv is suspected of complicity in an organized criminal group that seized funds intended for road repairs. The investigation established that due to inflated material prices, the city lost over UAH 400,000.

Yevhen Ustimenko

KyivCrimes and emergencies
Hryvnia
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Construction
Dnipro
Pechersk district
Dnieper
Ukraine
Kyiv