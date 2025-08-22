Podilskyi Bridge fully opens: Klitschko announced traffic on all lanes and tunnel launch

$41.220.16
47.980.19
ukenru
Exclusive
01:07 PM • 466 views
Substandard glasses for the military for 25 million. The story of one crimePhoto
Exclusive
12:16 PM • 2400 views
Military leave: what changes in the law signed by the President - expert explanation
Exclusive
11:30 AM • 10412 views
Kuzminykh prepares an "assassin law" for pharmacies: Ukrainians may be left without access to medicines
Exclusive
11:01 AM • 12640 views
Autumn 2025: Fashion trends, colors, and life hacks to look stylishPhoto
Exclusive
09:34 AM • 10361 views
NBU's impunity: MP criticizes Supreme Court's decision in "Concord" case
08:26 AM • 11790 views
Discussions are underway with the military regarding men under 22 traveling abroad - Svyrydenko
07:36 AM • 10588 views
Yermak proposed to Zelenskyy to reform the Office of the President
August 22, 05:52 AM • 13060 views
Ukraine returned 65 more citizens stranded at the Russian-Georgian border - MFA
August 22, 01:26 AM • 22283 views
Trump changes rhetoric: Ukraine must go on the offensive - CNNPhoto
August 21, 02:24 PM • 44621 views
Defence City adopted – what is the situation with residency for Ukrainian aviation?
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
1m/s
87%
740mm
Popular news
Kim Jong Un awarded DPRK soldiers who fought for Russia in UkraineAugust 22, 04:16 AM • 11156 views
Russian losses per day on August 21: 790 soldiers and 33 cruise missilesAugust 22, 04:29 AM • 3388 views
Already 21 injured from the Russian attack in Mukachevo, the fire has not yet been extinguishedVideoAugust 22, 05:44 AM • 4536 views
In Kherson region, Russian military burn equipment to avoid storming the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine - "ATESH"PhotoVideo08:13 AM • 12122 views
After a wave of outrage over "borrowed" design, Adidas apologized to a small Mexican town10:17 AM • 6402 views
Publications
Substandard glasses for the military for 25 million. The story of one crimePhoto
Exclusive
01:07 PM • 466 views
Kuzminykh prepares an "assassin law" for pharmacies: Ukrainians may be left without access to medicines
Exclusive
11:30 AM • 10412 views
Autumn 2025: Fashion trends, colors, and life hacks to look stylishPhoto
Exclusive
11:01 AM • 12640 views
Defence City adopted – what is the situation with residency for Ukrainian aviation?August 21, 02:24 PM • 44621 views
Beginning of the autumn season: what needs to be done in the garden and orchardAugust 21, 02:05 PM • 15809 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Yulia Svyrydenko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Binyamin Netanyahu
Kaya Kallas
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Hungary
Europe
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Blake Lively returns to screens with a new lead role despite legal battle with Justin Baldoni01:10 PM • 86 views
"Stranger Things" star Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi adopted a childPhoto11:46 AM • 1906 views
After a wave of outrage over "borrowed" design, Adidas apologized to a small Mexican town10:17 AM • 6578 views
US to send singer to Russian "Intervision" contest in Moscow - PoliticoAugust 22, 02:18 AM • 21856 views
Halle Berry celebrated her 59th birthday in Bora Bora and shared stunning bikini photos PhotoAugust 20, 12:51 PM • 91538 views
Actual
Medicinal products
Oil
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Cryptocurrency
COVID-19

Podilskyi Bridge fully opens: Klitschko announced traffic on all lanes and tunnel launch

Kyiv • UNN

 • 170 views

In Kyiv, on August 23, full traffic in both directions opens on the Podilskyi Bridge crossing. The bridge will have four lanes in each direction, a new tunnel, and bicycle paths.

Podilskyi Bridge fully opens: Klitschko announced traffic on all lanes and tunnel launch

In Kyiv, full traffic in two directions will open on the Podilskyi Bridge crossing from August 23. The city mayor, Vitali Klitschko, announced that transport will be able to use four lanes in each direction, as well as a new tunnel and modern bicycle paths. He reported this in his Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

On Saturday, August 23, we will fully open traffic on the Podilskyi Bridge crossing on all lanes in both directions. 4 lanes (for cars, public transport, and cyclists) in each direction on the section from Naberezhno-Khreshchatytska to Rusanivski Sady. And then - 2 lanes

- Klitschko stated.

In addition, the operation of the newly built tunnel, which will connect the key transport arteries of the capital, is starting.

Today I checked how road workers are completing work on the largest infrastructure object in Ukraine, 10 km long

- the mayor noted.

The bridge was equipped with bicycle paths over 11 km long in two directions, separate lanes for public transport, and a new traffic light at the intersection of the route with Tsentralna Sadova Street. The arrangement of a large transport and transfer hub for high-speed tram and city electric train has also been completed.

Currently, road workers are performing final technical work to make the bridge fully operational.

Addition

Traffic on the Podilskyi Bridge across the Dnipro with an exit to Petra Vershyhory Street in the direction of Roman Shukhevych Avenue was opened on December 1, 2024. At that time, only passenger cars and public transport could use it, which already significantly sped up the connection between Troieshchyna and the city center.

Recall

The Kyiv Prosecutor's Office filed a lawsuit to invalidate the contract for the construction of a section of the Podilskyi Bridge across the Dnipro. The cost of the work increased from UAH 1.7 billion to UAH 3.5 billion, and the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine found anti-competitive concerted actions by the tender participants.

Stepan Haftko

SocietyKyiv
Podilskyi District (Kyiv)
Telegram
Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine
Kyiv City State Administration
Kyiv City Council
Vitali Klitschko
Dnieper
Kyiv