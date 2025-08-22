Podilskyi Bridge fully opens: Klitschko announced traffic on all lanes and tunnel launch

In Kyiv, full traffic in two directions will open on the Podilskyi Bridge crossing from August 23. The city mayor, Vitali Klitschko, announced that transport will be able to use four lanes in each direction, as well as a new tunnel and modern bicycle paths. He reported this in his Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

On Saturday, August 23, we will fully open traffic on the Podilskyi Bridge crossing on all lanes in both directions. 4 lanes (for cars, public transport, and cyclists) in each direction on the section from Naberezhno-Khreshchatytska to Rusanivski Sady. And then - 2 lanes - Klitschko stated.

In addition, the operation of the newly built tunnel, which will connect the key transport arteries of the capital, is starting.

Today I checked how road workers are completing work on the largest infrastructure object in Ukraine, 10 km long - the mayor noted.

The bridge was equipped with bicycle paths over 11 km long in two directions, separate lanes for public transport, and a new traffic light at the intersection of the route with Tsentralna Sadova Street. The arrangement of a large transport and transfer hub for high-speed tram and city electric train has also been completed.

Currently, road workers are performing final technical work to make the bridge fully operational.

Addition

Traffic on the Podilskyi Bridge across the Dnipro with an exit to Petra Vershyhory Street in the direction of Roman Shukhevych Avenue was opened on December 1, 2024. At that time, only passenger cars and public transport could use it, which already significantly sped up the connection between Troieshchyna and the city center.

Recall

The Kyiv Prosecutor's Office filed a lawsuit to invalidate the contract for the construction of a section of the Podilskyi Bridge across the Dnipro. The cost of the work increased from UAH 1.7 billion to UAH 3.5 billion, and the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine found anti-competitive concerted actions by the tender participants.