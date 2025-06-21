$41.690.06
Russia is not seeking Ukraine's capitulation, but "insists on recognizing realities" - Putin
04:46 PM • 15414 views
Russia is not seeking Ukraine's capitulation, but "insists on recognizing realities" - Putin
June 20, 01:11 PM • 47976 views
ARMA reform does not guarantee changes without a comprehensive approach and team reboot - political scientist
June 20, 12:29 PM • 124564 views
"Doomsday plane": what kind of "beast" is it and which countries have it (video)
June 20, 12:17 PM • 121522 views
Summer Solstice: traditions, omens and what not to do on the longest day of the year
June 20, 11:31 AM • 72422 views
Ukrainian soldiers continue to return from Russian captivity: Zelenskyy announced another exchange
June 20, 08:30 AM • 88927 views
"Your life will no longer be the same after hypnosis" - hypnotherapist Anna Karui
June 20, 08:20 AM • 85276 views
Stress-free apartment sale: Expert advice on how to sell property quickly
June 20, 07:30 AM • 69109 views
World Refugee Day: How Many Ukrainians Have Temporary Protection in the EU
June 20, 06:41 AM • 45764 views
Russian drone attack on Odesa: State Emergency Service reported on the "Nemo" hotel and dolphins
June 20, 06:00 AM • 38468 views
Detox diets: Nutritionist explained whether cleansing the body with juices and smoothies works
Since the beginning of June 20, 157 battles have been recorded at the front - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 66 views

On June 20, 2025, 157 combat engagements took place at the front, the enemy carried out 3445 shellings and used 847 kamikaze drones. The most active battles took place in the Pokrovsky, Pivnichno-Slobozhansky, and Kursk directions.

Since the beginning of June 20, 157 battles have been recorded at the front - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Since the beginning of Friday, June 20, 157 combat engagements have occurred on the Russian-Ukrainian front. The Russian army carried out 3445 shelling attacks on the positions of our troops and populated areas. The enemy was most active in assaulting the Pokrovsk, North Slobozhansky, and Kursk directions. This was reported by UNN, citing the evening summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) dated 20.06.2025.

Details

According to operational information as of 22:00, 157 combat engagements were recorded at the front.

The invaders launched 45 air strikes, dropping 77 guided bombs. In addition, they used 847 kamikaze drones for attacks and carried out 3445 shellings on the positions of our troops and populated areas.

- reports the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Ukrainian defenders continue to decisively repel the enemy's attempts to advance deep into our territory, inflicting fire damage.

Situation by directions

In the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, 40 combat engagements with Russian invaders took place, one of which is still ongoing. The enemy launched 8 air strikes, dropped 17 guided bombs, and carried out 195 artillery shellings, including five from multiple rocket launcher systems.

Today, the enemy attacked 13 times in the Southern Slobozhansky direction, in the areas of Zelene, Hlyboke, Kamianka, and Vovchansk; one combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy made three attempts to attack in the directions of Stepova Novoselivka and Holubivka – they were repelled.

In the Lyman direction, the Defense Forces repelled 13 assaults in the areas of the settlements of Novyi Myr, Olhivka, Hrekivka, Ridkodub, and in the directions of Karpivka and Hlushchenkove. Another combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy attacked seven times in the areas of Hryhorivka and Ivano-Darivka; one combat engagement is still ongoing.

Since the beginning of the day in the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy attacked in the areas of Bila Hora, Predtechyne, and Stupochky. Ukrainian units repelled all seven enemy attacks.

In the Toretsk direction, 18 combat engagements took place today. The enemy tried to storm the positions of Ukrainian units in the areas of Toretsk, Dyliivka, Shcherbanivka, and towards Yablunivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of this day, the enemy has attacked 47 times in the areas of Poltavka, Myrnye, Malynivka, Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Myrnorad, Novomykolaivka, Muravka, Horikhove, Oleksiivka, Udachne, Nadiivka, Sribne, and in the directions of Volodymyrivka, Novopavlivka, Novopidhirne. Our defenders repelled 43 assaults; four more combat engagements are still ongoing.

Today, in this direction, according to preliminary data, 204 occupiers were neutralized, 110 of whom were irrevocably lost. In addition, Ukrainian soldiers destroyed two armored combat vehicles, two vehicles, six motorcycles, two satellite communication terminals, one cannon, and six unmanned aerial vehicles. Furthermore, two enemy cannons were hit

- the report states.

In the Novopavlivka direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled seven enemy attacks in the areas of Odrada, Bahatyr, Vesele, Vilne Pole, and Shevchenko. Six more combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, the Defense Forces successfully repelled one enemy assault near Malynivka; in addition, the enemy carried out air strikes on Huliaipole and Zaliznychne.

In the Orikhiv direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled two enemy attacks in the direction of Novoandriivka. The settlements of Chervona Krynytsia, Vasynivka, Omelnyk, Mala Tokmachka, and Kamianka were subjected to air strikes.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders unsuccessfully once.

"Today, it is worth noting the soldiers of the 40th Separate Coastal Defense Brigade and the 105th Separate Territorial Defense Brigade, who are effectively destroying the enemy, inflicting significant losses in manpower and equipment," added the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Recall

Vladyslav Voloshyn, spokesperson for the Southern Defense Forces of Ukraine, stated that the Russians are preparing a new wave of assault actions in the southern direction. The enemy is regrouping forces and trying to cross the Dnipro, but the Defense Forces are successfully holding them back.

Occupiers preparing scooters for assaults in Kherson region - partisans20.06.25, 19:38 • 2764 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

War
