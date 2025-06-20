Partisan agents within the ranks of Russian military personnel of the 24th motorized rifle regiment of the Russian Armed Forces reported that the 28th motorized rifle regiment is being replaced in the Oleshky area due to heavy personnel losses. The occupiers have also begun preparations for assault operations, reports UNN with reference to the ATESH military partisan organization.

Details

It is reported that the command of the 24th Motorized Rifle Regiment is forcing servicemen to independently raise money and buy scooters for the assault.

Armored vehicles have long been in short supply, so the choice is simple: either on a scooter or on foot. Soldiers are depressed by such an attitude and planning. "Meat assaults" will continue here, but now on scooters - for those who can find them. - the partisans said.

ATESH called on Russian Armed Forces servicemen to join the resistance movement against criminal aggression.

Together we will force your cynical command to answer for all crimes of justice, and you will be able to survive and return home! - the partisans emphasized.

