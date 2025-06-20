$41.690.06
Russia is not seeking Ukraine's capitulation, but "insists on recognizing realities" - Putin
04:46 PM • 11656 views
Russia is not seeking Ukraine's capitulation, but "insists on recognizing realities" - Putin
Exclusive
01:11 PM • 35489 views
ARMA reform does not guarantee changes without a comprehensive approach and team reboot - political scientist
June 20, 12:29 PM • 108086 views
"Doomsday plane": what kind of "beast" is it and which countries have it (video)
June 20, 12:17 PM • 107071 views
Summer Solstice: traditions, omens and what not to do on the longest day of the year
June 20, 11:31 AM • 63301 views
Ukrainian soldiers continue to return from Russian captivity: Zelenskyy announced another exchange
Exclusive
June 20, 08:30 AM • 84947 views
"Your life will no longer be the same after hypnosis" - hypnotherapist Anna Karui
Exclusive
June 20, 08:20 AM • 83079 views
Stress-free apartment sale: Expert advice on how to sell property quickly
June 20, 07:30 AM • 68630 views
World Refugee Day: How Many Ukrainians Have Temporary Protection in the EU
Exclusive
June 20, 06:41 AM • 45412 views
Russian drone attack on Odesa: State Emergency Service reported on the "Nemo" hotel and dolphins
Exclusive
June 20, 06:00 AM • 38371 views
Detox diets: Nutritionist explained whether cleansing the body with juices and smoothies works
Broadcast
Occupiers preparing scooters for assaults in Kherson region - partisans

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1992 views

Atesh partisans report the replacement of the 28th motorized rifle regiment of the Russian Federation due to heavy losses and the occupiers' preparations for assault operations. The command of the 24th motorized rifle regiment forces servicemen to buy scooters for assault due to the shortage of armored vehicles.

Occupiers preparing scooters for assaults in Kherson region - partisans

Partisan agents within the ranks of Russian military personnel of the 24th motorized rifle regiment of the Russian Armed Forces reported that the 28th motorized rifle regiment is being replaced in the Oleshky area due to heavy personnel losses. The occupiers have also begun preparations for assault operations, reports UNN with reference to the ATESH military partisan organization.

Details

It is reported that the command of the 24th Motorized Rifle Regiment is forcing servicemen to independently raise money and buy scooters for the assault.

Armored vehicles have long been in short supply, so the choice is simple: either on a scooter or on foot. Soldiers are depressed by such an attitude and planning. "Meat assaults" will continue here, but now on scooters - for those who can find them.

- the partisans said.

ATESH called on Russian Armed Forces servicemen to join the resistance movement against criminal aggression.

Russian naval academy cadets in Saint Petersburg do not want to fight - partisans17.06.25, 17:04 • 3412 views

Together we will force your cynical command to answer for all crimes of justice, and you will be able to survive and return home!

- the partisans emphasized.

Russians are preparing a new wave of assault operations in the south – Voloshyn20.06.25, 16:59 • 2118 views

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

