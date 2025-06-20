Russians are preparing a new wave of assault operations in the south – Voloshyn

$41.690.06
47.860.04
ukenru
ARMA reform does not guarantee changes without a comprehensive approach and team reboot - political scientist
Exclusive
01:11 PM • 5904 views
ARMA reform does not guarantee changes without a comprehensive approach and team reboot - political scientist
12:29 PM • 29604 views
"Doomsday plane": what kind of "beast" is it and which countries have it (video)
12:17 PM • 34409 views
Summer Solstice: traditions, omens and what not to do on the longest day of the year
11:31 AM • 24992 views
Ukrainian soldiers continue to return from Russian captivity: Zelenskyy announced another exchange
Exclusive
08:30 AM • 56205 views
"Your life will no longer be the same after hypnosis" - hypnotherapist Anna Karui
Exclusive
08:20 AM • 67681 views
Stress-free apartment sale: Expert advice on how to sell property quickly
June 20, 07:30 AM • 60983 views
World Refugee Day: How Many Ukrainians Have Temporary Protection in the EU
Exclusive
June 20, 06:41 AM • 43038 views
Russian drone attack on Odesa: State Emergency Service reported on the "Nemo" hotel and dolphins
Exclusive
June 20, 06:00 AM • 37137 views
Detox diets: Nutritionist explained whether cleansing the body with juices and smoothies works
June 19, 05:11 PM • 46145 views
Zelensky appointed Shapovalov Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+19°
8.1m/s
53%
750mm
Popular news
ISW Explains What Putin Is Counting On in the War Against UkraineJune 20, 06:30 AM • 45641 views
Eating a fellow serviceman on the Kupyansk direction: HUR reported a case of cannibalism in the Russian Armed ForcesJune 20, 08:11 AM • 44528 views
Energy system operates in a stable mode, but the situation is complex – Ministry of Energy08:27 AM • 39610 views
Manipulation under the guise of reform: how "Darnitsa" hides behind the fight against the "pharmaceutical mafia"09:10 AM • 52347 views
Half a million salary per month and a criminal case. How the chief lawyer of the National Bank lives10:11 AM • 43128 views
Publications
"Doomsday plane": what kind of "beast" is it and which countries have it (video)12:29 PM • 29619 views
Summer Solstice: traditions, omens and what not to do on the longest day of the year12:17 PM • 34421 views
Fruit galettes: perfect summer dessert, easy to make at home11:55 AM • 22204 views
Half a million salary per month and a criminal case. How the chief lawyer of the National Bank lives10:11 AM • 43458 views
Manipulation under the guise of reform: how "Darnitsa" hides behind the fight against the "pharmaceutical mafia"09:10 AM • 52661 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Binyamin Netanyahu
Denis Shmyhal
John Ratcliffe
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
White House
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Lesya Nikityuk became a mother: the TV presenter showed the first photos from the maternity ward01:58 PM • 3242 views
The ranking of the 50 best restaurants in the world for 2025 has been published11:44 AM • 15001 views
Ivanka Trump's daughter wowed the White House in her mother's $2,000 dress10:45 AM • 19228 views
Court allowed access to Swift and Lively's messages in case against BaldoniJune 19, 02:51 PM • 67499 views
In Lithuania, a brown bear roamed the capital's streets for two days: hunters did not follow the government's order to kill the animalJune 19, 12:42 PM • 87984 views
Actual
The New York Times
Instagram
Shahed-136
Facebook
Northrop Grumman B-2 Spirit

Russians are preparing a new wave of assault operations in the south – Voloshyn

Kyiv • UNN

 • 576 views

Vladyslav Voloshyn, spokesperson for the Southern Ukraine Defense Forces, announced that the Russians are preparing a new wave of assaults in the southern direction. The enemy is regrouping forces and attempting to cross the Dnipro, but the Defense Forces are successfully containing them.

Russians are preparing a new wave of assault operations in the south – Voloshyn

In the coming days, an escalation of hostilities in the southern direction is likely. This was stated on the air of the telethon by the spokesman of the Southern Defense Forces of Ukraine Vladyslav Voloshyn, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, the enemy is regrouping its units and equipment, actively setting up logistics, and constantly conducting reconnaissance.

The situation we have is quite difficult. Everything indicates that soon, in a few days, the enemy will again begin to intensify its assault actions

– Voloshyn emphasized.

Separately, he emphasized that the occupiers do not abandon attempts to cross the Dnipro and gain a foothold on its right bank. Voloshyn called the current situation on the islands "quite difficult."

The enemy, taking advantage of the fact that the system of these islands is very extensive and large, tries to discreetly force a crossing to one of them in the southern part of the island zone – Kozulisk, Nestryha, Buhaz, Zabich

- reported the spokesman of the Southern Defense Forces.

He explained this by the fact that the Russians are trying to seize a certain bridgehead there, but the Defense Forces do not let them through. In addition, Russian forces are trying to advance to the Antonivka bridges, as that is the narrowest section for crossing the river. However, according to Voloshyn, the Defense Forces are also successfully holding back the enemy there.

Every day, combat clashes continue there, but the Defense Forces do not give the enemy any chances

- he reassured.

The enemy cannot break through into the Dnipropetrovsk region, although they are trying - Voloshyn11.06.25, 14:09 • 2656 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

War
Dnipro
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9