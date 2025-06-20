Russians are preparing a new wave of assault operations in the south – Voloshyn

In the coming days, an escalation of hostilities in the southern direction is likely. This was stated on the air of the telethon by the spokesman of the Southern Defense Forces of Ukraine Vladyslav Voloshyn, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, the enemy is regrouping its units and equipment, actively setting up logistics, and constantly conducting reconnaissance.

The situation we have is quite difficult. Everything indicates that soon, in a few days, the enemy will again begin to intensify its assault actions – Voloshyn emphasized.

Separately, he emphasized that the occupiers do not abandon attempts to cross the Dnipro and gain a foothold on its right bank. Voloshyn called the current situation on the islands "quite difficult."

The enemy, taking advantage of the fact that the system of these islands is very extensive and large, tries to discreetly force a crossing to one of them in the southern part of the island zone – Kozulisk, Nestryha, Buhaz, Zabich - reported the spokesman of the Southern Defense Forces.

He explained this by the fact that the Russians are trying to seize a certain bridgehead there, but the Defense Forces do not let them through. In addition, Russian forces are trying to advance to the Antonivka bridges, as that is the narrowest section for crossing the river. However, according to Voloshyn, the Defense Forces are also successfully holding back the enemy there.

Every day, combat clashes continue there, but the Defense Forces do not give the enemy any chances - he reassured.

The enemy cannot break through into the Dnipropetrovsk region, although they are trying - Voloshyn