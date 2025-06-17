Russian Naval Academy cadets in St. Petersburg don't want to fight - partisans
ATEŞ agents conducted reconnaissance at the Kuznetsov Naval Academy in St. Petersburg. Most cadets do not want to fight in Ukraine and plan to resign after graduation.
Agents of the military partisan organization ATESH conducted reconnaissance at the Russian Naval Academy named after Admiral of the Fleet of the Soviet Union Kuznetsov (St. Petersburg). The partisans found out that most of the cadets do not intend to go to war in Ukraine after graduation. This was reported by UNN with reference to the organization.
Details
As the partisans learned, a significant number of cadets of the academy in St. Petersburg plan to resign immediately after graduation, as they categorically do not want to go to war in Ukraine.
We are grateful to the cadets of this university for their cooperation and proactive position. We expect that in the near future, when they are sent for practice, they will be able to provide us with valuable and important information.
ATESH added that they are recording all manifestations of anti-war sentiments and readiness to resist among those who are inside the enemy system in Russia.
