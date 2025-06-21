An enemy ship is on duty in the Black Sea: there is a threat of a missile strike

$41.690.06
47.860.04
ukenru
Russia is not seeking Ukraine's capitulation, but "insists on recognizing realities" - Putin
June 20, 04:46 PM • 18169 views
Russia is not seeking Ukraine's capitulation, but "insists on recognizing realities" - Putin
Exclusive
June 20, 01:11 PM • 56859 views
ARMA reform does not guarantee changes without a comprehensive approach and team reboot - political scientist
June 20, 12:29 PM • 132485 views
"Doomsday plane": what kind of "beast" is it and which countries have it (video)
June 20, 12:17 PM • 127344 views
Summer Solstice: traditions, omens and what not to do on the longest day of the year
June 20, 11:31 AM • 77634 views
Ukrainian soldiers continue to return from Russian captivity: Zelenskyy announced another exchange
Exclusive
June 20, 08:30 AM • 90887 views
"Your life will no longer be the same after hypnosis" - hypnotherapist Anna Karui
Exclusive
June 20, 08:20 AM • 86232 views
Stress-free apartment sale: Expert advice on how to sell property quickly
June 20, 07:30 AM • 69293 views
World Refugee Day: How Many Ukrainians Have Temporary Protection in the EU
Exclusive
June 20, 06:41 AM • 45899 views
Russian drone attack on Odesa: State Emergency Service reported on the "Nemo" hotel and dolphins
Exclusive
June 20, 06:00 AM • 38559 views
Detox diets: Nutritionist explained whether cleansing the body with juices and smoothies works
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Broadcast
Погода
+14°
3m/s
93%
748mm
Popular news
Captain Cook's legendary ship identified off New England after 250 yearsJune 20, 06:14 PM • 5082 views
US President Donald Trump's approval rating declines - MEDIAJune 20, 06:24 PM • 8692 views
Switzerland may revoke protection status S for UkrainiansJune 20, 06:30 PM • 6142 views
"Peace initiatives" of Putin are a demand for Ukraine's capitulation - Center for Strategic CommunicationsJune 20, 07:30 PM • 3342 views
Air alert declared across Ukraine: what is known12:15 AM • 3900 views
Publications
"Doomsday plane": what kind of "beast" is it and which countries have it (video)June 20, 12:29 PM • 132485 views
Summer Solstice: traditions, omens and what not to do on the longest day of the yearJune 20, 12:17 PM • 127344 views
Fruit galettes: perfect summer dessert, easy to make at homeJune 20, 11:55 AM • 76484 views
Half a million salary per month and a criminal case. How the chief lawyer of the National Bank livesJune 20, 10:11 AM • 125794 views
Manipulation under the guise of reform: how "Darnitsa" hides behind the fight against the "pharmaceutical mafia"June 20, 09:10 AM • 131016 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ali Khamenei
David Lammy
Kaya Kallas
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
United States
Germany
United Kingdom
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Disney leads US box office with $1.1 billion, Warner Bros approaches billionJune 20, 04:30 PM • 20327 views
Lesya Nikityuk became a mother: the TV presenter showed the first photos from the maternity wardJune 20, 01:58 PM • 29364 views
The ranking of the 50 best restaurants in the world for 2025 has been publishedJune 20, 11:44 AM • 36772 views
Ivanka Trump's daughter wowed the White House in her mother's $2,000 dressJune 20, 10:45 AM • 44543 views
Court allowed access to Swift and Lively's messages in case against BaldoniJune 19, 02:51 PM • 74163 views
Actual
Fox News
The Guardian
Brent Crude
The Economist
Shahed-136

An enemy ship is on duty in the Black Sea: there is a threat of a missile strike

Kyiv • UNN

 • 170 views

As of the morning of 21.06.2025, one Russian ship, a Kalibr missile carrier, with a total salvo of up to 2 missiles, was recorded in the Black Sea. There are no enemy ships in the Sea of Azov, and 2 enemy ships are in the Mediterranean Sea.

An enemy ship is on duty in the Black Sea: there is a threat of a missile strike

Russia keeps one ship in the Black Sea, which is a carrier of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total salvo of up to 2 missiles. This was reported by the press service of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU Naval Forces), UNN reports.  

Details

It is noted that as of 06:00 on June 21, 2025, an enemy missile carrier was detected in the Black Sea.

In the Black Sea, 1 enemy ship, which is a carrier of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total salvo of up to 2 missiles; in the Azov Sea, no enemy ships; in the Mediterranean Sea, 2 enemy ships

- the report says.

Over the past day, in the interests of the Russian Federation, the Kerch Strait was passed by: 2 vessels to the Black Sea, 1 of which continued its movement towards the Bosphorus Strait; 6 vessels to the Azov Sea, 4 of which moved from the Bosphorus Strait.

The Russian Federation continues to violate the International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea 1974 (SOLAS) by switching off automatic identification systems.

Recall

Spokesperson for the Southern Defense Forces of Ukraine Vladyslav Voloshyn stated that the Russians are preparing a new wave of assaults in the southern direction. The enemy is regrouping forces and trying to cross the Dnipro, but the Defense Forces are successfully restraining them.  

Naval sailors destroyed 10 "Shaheds" on the night of June 21 - Ukrainian Navy21.06.25, 05:19 • 412 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

War
Mediterranean Sea
Kalibr (missile family)
Ukrainian Navy
Sea of Azov
Black Sea
Bosporus
Dnieper
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9