An enemy ship is on duty in the Black Sea: there is a threat of a missile strike

Russia keeps one ship in the Black Sea, which is a carrier of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total salvo of up to 2 missiles. This was reported by the press service of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU Naval Forces), UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that as of 06:00 on June 21, 2025, an enemy missile carrier was detected in the Black Sea.

In the Black Sea, 1 enemy ship, which is a carrier of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total salvo of up to 2 missiles; in the Azov Sea, no enemy ships; in the Mediterranean Sea, 2 enemy ships - the report says.

Over the past day, in the interests of the Russian Federation, the Kerch Strait was passed by: 2 vessels to the Black Sea, 1 of which continued its movement towards the Bosphorus Strait; 6 vessels to the Azov Sea, 4 of which moved from the Bosphorus Strait.

The Russian Federation continues to violate the International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea 1974 (SOLAS) by switching off automatic identification systems.

Recall

Spokesperson for the Southern Defense Forces of Ukraine Vladyslav Voloshyn stated that the Russians are preparing a new wave of assaults in the southern direction. The enemy is regrouping forces and trying to cross the Dnipro, but the Defense Forces are successfully restraining them.

Naval sailors destroyed 10 "Shaheds" on the night of June 21 - Ukrainian Navy