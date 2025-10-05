Russians lost access to clean drinking water - Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine

$41.280.00
48.500.00
ukenru
October 4, 08:29 AM • 28472 views
General Staff confirmed hit on oil refinery in the Leningrad region, enemy ship and equipment, and the command post of the 8th Russian army
October 4, 08:00 AM • 80784 views
How to prepare your home for the cold: a checklistPhoto
October 3, 04:00 PM • 80064 views
Five captivating Korean dramas to watch in your free timeVideo
October 3, 02:35 PM • 89014 views
Stefanishyna on shutdown: no direct impact on aid to Ukraine yet
Exclusive
October 3, 12:39 PM • 111695 views
State Budget 2026: Head of the Verkhovna Rada Budget Committee announced the main challenge
Exclusive
October 3, 12:36 PM • 89098 views
What will happen to the dollar and euro exchange rates: forecast for 2026
October 3, 10:33 AM • 43769 views
Russians carried out the largest attack on Ukraine's gas production infrastructure - Naftogaz
Exclusive
October 3, 09:51 AM • 52687 views
National Military Cemetery: when will the second complex be completed and new details
Exclusive
October 3, 09:02 AM • 35142 views
The price of a dream: how much does it cost to raise a professional footballer?Photo
October 3, 08:00 AM • 22333 views
Blackout at ZNPP: Ministry of Energy stated that Russians had already repaired one of the diesel generators a few days ago
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+11°
1.3m/s
90%
744mm
Popular news
Russian attack on Shostka railway station: body of a man found in one of the carriagesOctober 4, 02:13 PM • 24788 views
Snowfall covers Western Balkans and Great Britain: thousands left without power, roads blockedOctober 4, 02:40 PM • 15493 views
Elections in the Czech Republic: Babiš's party leads after more than half of the votes countedOctober 4, 03:46 PM • 8388 views
Zelenskyy extended sanctions against Russian businessmen and introduced new restrictions for the military and oil sectorsOctober 4, 04:04 PM • 5974 views
Babiš's party wins Czech parliamentary electionsOctober 4, 05:24 PM • 32172 views
Publications
How to prepare your home for the cold: a checklistPhotoOctober 4, 08:00 AM • 80776 views
Three most delicious solyanka recipes: meat, assorted, and fishPhotoOctober 3, 02:14 PM • 57452 views
From high treason to raiding: the dark side of NABU detectives' workOctober 3, 12:41 PM • 69343 views
State Budget 2026: Head of the Verkhovna Rada Budget Committee announced the main challenge
Exclusive
October 3, 12:39 PM • 111691 views
What will happen to the dollar and euro exchange rates: forecast for 2026
Exclusive
October 3, 12:36 PM • 89095 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Binyamin Netanyahu
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Gitanas Nausėda
Actual places
Ukraine
Shostka
Sumy Oblast
Czech Republic
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Taylor Swift answered in a few words the question of when her wedding will take placeOctober 4, 11:30 AM • 34043 views
Taylor Swift on a popular British show impressed with a ring from Travis KelceOctober 3, 05:13 PM • 32531 views
Five captivating Korean dramas to watch in your free timeVideoOctober 3, 04:00 PM • 80058 views
Prince William reveals his plans for legacy and protecting children from mediaOctober 3, 07:40 AM • 44262 views
Tarantino combined "Kill Bill" into one four-hour film with exclusive animationOctober 2, 01:33 PM • 46548 views
Actual
The New York Times
Tu-95
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Fox News
Bild

Russians lost access to clean drinking water - Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1060 views

Contaminated drinking water in the Russian Federation caused 11,000 deaths and 1.4 million illnesses last year. An increase in water pollution statistics was recorded in the Volga and Ob rivers.

Russians lost access to clean drinking water - Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine

Every ninth Russian does not have access to clean water. Last year, contaminated drinking water caused 11,000 deaths and sickened 1.4 million people. This was reported by the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine (SZRU), according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that every ninth Russian does not have access to clean drinking water.

Last year in the Russian Federation, contaminated drinking water led to 11,000 deaths, and 1.4 million people fell ill. Among them, 35.1% were diseases of the digestive system, 27% were of the genitourinary system, and 13.3% were diseases of the skin and subcutaneous tissue.

- the post says.

According to the SZRU, the statistics of high and extremely high pollution of water bodies have significantly increased.

Last year, the number of cases reached 3,095 in at least 334 water bodies. The most pollution was recorded in the water bodies of the Volga and Ob river basins (56%), followed by the Dnieper, Yenisei (including its tributary Angara), Don, Amur, Neva, and Ural.

- the intelligence service reported.

In total, last year, unfavorable environmental factors caused approximately 20.3 thousand deaths and 2.8 million cases of diseases in the Russian Federation. Compared to 2022, mortality increased by 37% and the number of diseases increased by 30%.

Recall

In the occupied territories of Ukraine, Russians are switching pumping stations that supply water to boiler houses to draw it directly from reservoirs. This poses a threat to people's health and destroys equipment, which can lead to accidents.

Vita Zelenetska

Health
Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine
Dnieper
Ukraine