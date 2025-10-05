Every ninth Russian does not have access to clean water. Last year, contaminated drinking water caused 11,000 deaths and sickened 1.4 million people. This was reported by the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine (SZRU), according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that every ninth Russian does not have access to clean drinking water.

Last year in the Russian Federation, contaminated drinking water led to 11,000 deaths, and 1.4 million people fell ill. Among them, 35.1% were diseases of the digestive system, 27% were of the genitourinary system, and 13.3% were diseases of the skin and subcutaneous tissue. - the post says.

According to the SZRU, the statistics of high and extremely high pollution of water bodies have significantly increased.

Last year, the number of cases reached 3,095 in at least 334 water bodies. The most pollution was recorded in the water bodies of the Volga and Ob river basins (56%), followed by the Dnieper, Yenisei (including its tributary Angara), Don, Amur, Neva, and Ural. - the intelligence service reported.

In total, last year, unfavorable environmental factors caused approximately 20.3 thousand deaths and 2.8 million cases of diseases in the Russian Federation. Compared to 2022, mortality increased by 37% and the number of diseases increased by 30%.

Recall

In the occupied territories of Ukraine, Russians are switching pumping stations that supply water to boiler houses to draw it directly from reservoirs. This poses a threat to people's health and destroys equipment, which can lead to accidents.