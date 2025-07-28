$41.780.01
Overpaid more than UAH 900,000 for sand for the Metro Bridge: Kyivavtodor official served with suspicion notice

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1284 views

The deputy head of the bridges and overpasses department of "Kyivavtodor" has been served with a suspicion notice for embezzling over UAH 900,000 in budget funds. She approved an inflated price for sand for emergency repair work on the Metro Bridge.

Overpaid more than UAH 900,000 for sand for the Metro Bridge: Kyivavtodor official served with suspicion notice

The deputy head of the bridges and overpasses department of the capital construction management of "Kyivavtodor" is suspected of embezzling budget funds during emergency works on the Metro Bridge over the Dnipro River. This was reported by the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, writes UNN.

Details

It was established that the official approved an inflated price for sand purchased for repair work. As a result, KP "Kyivavtodor" suffered damages in the amount of over 900 thousand hryvnias.

The suspect was detained. Her actions are qualified under Part 5 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, namely as embezzlement of budget money by an official abusing their official position on a particularly large scale.

The sanction of the article provides for imprisonment for a term of seven to twelve years with deprivation of the right to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for a term of up to three years and with confiscation of property.

Recall

Five officials of KP "SHEU" in five districts of Kyiv were notified of suspicions of embezzling UAH 1.6 million. They signed time sheets for employees who simultaneously worked in different places, which led to overspending on wages and social security contributions.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

Kyiv
