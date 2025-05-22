Macron and Xi Jinping discussed the war in Ukraine: France and China have a common goal
Kyiv • UNN
Emmanuel Macron reported on a telephone conversation with Xi Jinping, where they discussed the war in Ukraine and economic relations. Both leaders strive for a lasting peace and will cooperate to achieve it.
French President Emmanuel Macron had a telephone conversation with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, during which they discussed Russia's war against Ukraine. Macron stressed that France and China share a common goal - a lasting and sustainable peace. Macron wrote about this on the social network X, reports UNN.
Details
Ahead of my trip to Southeast Asia, I spoke today with President Xi Jinping about our trade relations and key international issues. I reaffirmed France's desire to continue building strong economic relations with China. In this regard, we welcome Chinese investments in France. Therefore, our companies should benefit from fair conditions of competition in both our countries. This is a key point
He also said that he discussed Russia's war against Ukraine.
Regarding the war waged by Russia in Ukraine, we have a common goal: a lasting and sustainable peace. It begins with an immediate and unconditional ceasefire. We must also make progress towards a political solution that can ensure peace and security for all in the Middle East. We will work with China to prepare for the Two-State Solution Conference, scheduled for June in New York, where France, along with Saudi Arabia, is co-chairing
Reminder
China is ready to cooperate with the international community to reach a consensus on a political settlement of the war in Ukraine. The Chinese Foreign Ministry assured that it seeks to promote a peaceful settlement of all disputes.