December 13, 03:54 PM
18-year-old men who have not registered will automatically receive the status of a conscript - Ministry of Defense
December 13, 03:26 PM
Ukraine imposes sanctions against almost 700 vessels of Russia's "shadow fleet" - Zelenskyy
December 13, 03:01 PM
Belarus handed over 114 civilians to Ukraine: among them well-known Belarusian oppositionists and UkrainiansPhoto
December 13, 01:58 PM
Zelenskyy instructed the GUR to intensify efforts to free prisoners of war before the New Year
December 13, 01:41 PM
5 imprisoned civilians return to Ukraine from Belarus - Zelenskyy
December 13, 12:30 PM
US and Ukrainian advisers to attend peace talks in Berlin on Sunday - dpa
Exclusive
December 13, 11:00 AM
Asthma nearby: why the disease can appear suddenly and how to protect yourself
December 13, 10:39 AM
13 out of 30 Russian missiles and 417 out of 465 drones were neutralized over Ukraine, Russia attacked with 4 "Kinzhal" missiles
December 13, 09:59 AM
Over a million consumers without electricity after Russia's night attack - Ministry of Internal AffairsPhoto
December 13, 08:44 AM
Europe fears a Trojan horse for Russia in Trump's plan for Ukraine - Bloomberg
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

In Simferopol, occupiers check residents' belongings under the guise of "anti-sabotage drills"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 56 views

In Simferopol, the occupation administration is intensifying surveillance of the civilian population. Under the guise of "drills," security forces are checking documents, phones, and contacts of residents, collecting data on their correspondence and connections with Ukraine to compile lists of "unreliable" individuals.

In Simferopol, occupiers check residents' belongings under the guise of "anti-sabotage drills"

In temporarily occupied Simferopol, under the guise of military "exercises," the occupation authorities are tightening control over civilians, checking their documents, phones, and contacts, as well as tracking activity on social networks, correspondence, and ties with Ukraine. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNS), according to UNN.

Details

According to the CNS, in temporarily occupied Simferopol, Gauleiter Aksyonov announced the holding of regular "exercises" involving units of "Bars-Crimea," the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, and law enforcement agencies.

Formally, they are explained by the need to counter the "infiltration of sabotage groups," but the rhetoric itself about enhanced "inspection measures" indicates otherwise. Under the guise of training, the massive interference of security forces in the lives of the civilian population is actually being legalized.

- the post says.

It is noted that law enforcement units were instructed to check residents' documents, mobile phones, and contacts, paying special attention to social media subscriptions, correspondence, and family ties with Ukraine.

Recall

The occupation authorities in Henichesk obliged entrepreneurs to install the ID MAX system, which is connected to Russian state databases. This facial recognition system allows tracking people, their purchases, and movements.

Vita Zelenetska

Society
Russian propaganda
Social network
War in Ukraine
Simferopol
Ukraine