In Simferopol, occupiers check residents' belongings under the guise of "anti-sabotage drills"

In temporarily occupied Simferopol, under the guise of military "exercises," the occupation authorities are tightening control over civilians, checking their documents, phones, and contacts, as well as tracking activity on social networks, correspondence, and ties with Ukraine. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNS), according to UNN.

Details

According to the CNS, in temporarily occupied Simferopol, Gauleiter Aksyonov announced the holding of regular "exercises" involving units of "Bars-Crimea," the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, and law enforcement agencies.

Formally, they are explained by the need to counter the "infiltration of sabotage groups," but the rhetoric itself about enhanced "inspection measures" indicates otherwise. Under the guise of training, the massive interference of security forces in the lives of the civilian population is actually being legalized. - the post says.

It is noted that law enforcement units were instructed to check residents' documents, mobile phones, and contacts, paying special attention to social media subscriptions, correspondence, and family ties with Ukraine.

Recall

The occupation authorities in Henichesk obliged entrepreneurs to install the ID MAX system, which is connected to Russian state databases. This facial recognition system allows tracking people, their purchases, and movements.

Russia stamps out fake lawsuits against Ukraine in temporarily occupied Crimea - CNS