Russia stamps out fake lawsuits against Ukraine in temporarily occupied Crimea - CNS

The occupation "state council" of Crimea has launched a standard lawsuit against Ukraine for alleged "water and energy blockade." This was reported by the Center for National Resistance of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (CNS), informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that the fake "arbitration court" has already issued 12 decisions for more than 5.3 billion rubles.

This is part of a political campaign to legitimize the annexation through the mass creation of false claims. None of these "courts" are recognized by the world - their decisions are valid only within the Russian Federation. - stated in the CNS.

They also reported that the occupation structures received informal instructions: in case of any accident or failure, file a "lawsuit against Ukraine," even if it is technical negligence of Russian enterprises. This refers, in particular, to environmental incidents in the Kerch Strait and the chronic lack of water in Mezhvodne.

"A database of pseudo-lawsuits is being formed, which is intended to create the illusion of 'massive damages from Ukraine' and is used as an instrument of political pressure," the CNS summarizes.

Recall

The CPD of Ukraine reported that Russia is systematically turning the issue of water resources in the occupied territories into a tool of propaganda and justification for the war. The Kremlin uses the "water issue" as a justification for the full-scale invasion, as well as to divert attention from real problems with water supply in the temporarily occupied territories.

Water deficit grows in occupied Crimea: water supply situation is critical - CPD