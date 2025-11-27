Russia stamps out fake lawsuits against Ukraine in temporarily occupied Crimea - CNS

$42.400.03
48.950.03
ukenru
November 26, 03:50 PM • 16866 views
If we want to prevent further war, Russia's army should be limited - Kallas
November 26, 03:49 PM • 28394 views
Odrex "sheds its skin": how an Odesa clinic re-registers its business in an attempt to escape responsibilityPhoto
November 26, 03:41 PM • 17045 views
Trump's peace plan is an attempt to create a mechanism to end the war - Podolyak
November 26, 03:07 PM • 17527 views
Ukrainian Air Force shows Mirage 2000 fighter jet in actionVideo
November 26, 03:02 PM • 12575 views
Moldovan Foreign Ministry hands protest note to Russian ambassador: Russian drone brought to ministry buildingVideo
November 26, 02:47 PM • 8566 views
Scientists may have finally "seen" dark matter for the first time: new researchPhoto
November 26, 02:38 PM • 6580 views
Russia is not ready to make new concessions, including in the context of the "SVO" in negotiations on Ukraine - Russian Foreign MinistryVideo
Exclusive
November 26, 02:29 PM • 9158 views
The Ministry of Health has the right to inspect the Odrex clinic: a lawyer explained why the patient's death is sufficient grounds for an unscheduled inspection
November 26, 02:17 PM • 22923 views
2026 World Cup for the first time in three countries: what is known about the venues, format, and Ukraine's chancesPhotoVideo
November 26, 01:23 PM • 25373 views
Fire has no chance: Ukrainian company XENA sets a record in firefightingPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+11°
2.2m/s
94%
748mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
On Thursday, November 27, electricity consumption restrictions will be in effect throughout Ukraine – UkrenergoNovember 26, 04:49 PM • 12099 views
Ukraine returned three more children from Russian occupationNovember 26, 05:59 PM • 2980 views
Massive fire in Hong Kong claims 36 lives, 279 missingPhotoVideoNovember 26, 06:02 PM • 4206 views
South Korea conducts first private rocket launch: country enters new phase of space raceNovember 26, 06:14 PM • 3798 views
Tokyo loses title of world's most populous metropolis: which city leadsNovember 26, 06:17 PM • 4972 views
Publications
Deep crisis in anti-corruption infrastructure. Why the Mindich case did not resolve questions about NABU and SAPO, but only intensified themNovember 26, 04:04 PM • 16793 views
Odrex "sheds its skin": how an Odesa clinic re-registers its business in an attempt to escape responsibilityPhotoNovember 26, 03:49 PM • 28398 views
2026 World Cup for the first time in three countries: what is known about the venues, format, and Ukraine's chancesPhotoVideoNovember 26, 02:17 PM • 22924 views
What to do in the garden in December: tips for those who don't rest in winterPhotoNovember 26, 01:53 PM • 22932 views
Fire has no chance: Ukrainian company XENA sets a record in firefightingPhotoNovember 26, 01:23 PM • 25373 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Xi Jinping
Marco Rubio
Steve Witkoff
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Washington, D.C.
Geneva
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robotNovember 25, 02:23 PM • 33245 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - mediaNovember 25, 08:39 AM • 67784 views
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81November 24, 08:11 AM • 84622 views
"Wicked" Part Two Breaks Box Office RecordsNovember 24, 07:49 AM • 84654 views
Demi Lovato danced on a yacht and talked about working on a documentaryNovember 22, 07:12 PM • 91355 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Boeing Starliner
Film
The Guardian

Russia stamps out fake lawsuits against Ukraine in temporarily occupied Crimea - CNS

Kyiv • UNN

 • 50 views

The occupation authorities of Crimea have launched a typical form of lawsuit against Ukraine for alleged "water and energy blockade." A database of pseudo-lawsuits is being formed, which is intended to create the illusion of "massive losses from Ukraine" and is used as a tool of political pressure.

Russia stamps out fake lawsuits against Ukraine in temporarily occupied Crimea - CNS

The occupation "state council" of Crimea has launched a standard lawsuit against Ukraine for alleged "water and energy blockade." This was reported by the Center for National Resistance of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (CNS), informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that the fake "arbitration court" has already issued 12 decisions for more than 5.3 billion rubles.

This is part of a political campaign to legitimize the annexation through the mass creation of false claims. None of these "courts" are recognized by the world - their decisions are valid only within the Russian Federation.

- stated in the CNS.

They also reported that the occupation structures received informal instructions: in case of any accident or failure, file a "lawsuit against Ukraine," even if it is technical negligence of Russian enterprises. This refers, in particular, to environmental incidents in the Kerch Strait and the chronic lack of water in Mezhvodne.

"A database of pseudo-lawsuits is being formed, which is intended to create the illusion of 'massive damages from Ukraine' and is used as an instrument of political pressure," the CNS summarizes.

Recall

The CPD of Ukraine reported that Russia is systematically turning the issue of water resources in the occupied territories into a tool of propaganda and justification for the war. The Kremlin uses the "water issue" as a justification for the full-scale invasion, as well as to divert attention from real problems with water supply in the temporarily occupied territories.

Water deficit grows in occupied Crimea: water supply situation is critical - CPD20.08.25, 04:52 • 4092 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Society
Energy
Ukraine