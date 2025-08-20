$41.260.08
August 19, 12:26 PM • 53133 views
Trump: several European countries will send troops to Ukraine, but the US will not
Exclusive
August 19, 12:13 PM • 88933 views
Putin has been challenged, the situation now depends on him: political scientist on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
Exclusive
August 19, 12:09 PM • 82683 views
Defence City: Verkhovna Rada prepares for decisive vote
Exclusive
August 19, 11:23 AM • 80731 views
Pharmaceutical lobbying under cover: how the new drug bill could hit patients
August 19, 10:33 AM • 50733 views
Not an occupation of territories? Lavrov again made a false statement regarding the reasons for the attack on Ukraine
Exclusive
August 19, 09:27 AM • 34263 views
Lisovyi on the "Defense of Ukraine" program for schoolchildren: wider involvement of veterans is planned
August 19, 07:29 AM • 98412 views
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting possible in Hungary - Reuters
August 19, 05:19 AM • 73715 views
NATO Secretary General stated that 30 countries are working on security guarantees for Ukraine
August 18, 07:57 PM • 86826 views
Zelenskyy on negotiations with Trump: showed details on the map, I consider the meeting constructive and concrete
August 18, 06:34 PM • 103978 views
Trump considers deploying US troops to Ukraine: what he said
Water deficit grows in occupied Crimea: water supply situation is critical - CPD

Kyiv • UNN

 • 116 views

In occupied Crimea, blue barrels with technical water are appearing, indicating a deepening water crisis. The occupation authorities explain this with "drought," but the real reason is mismanagement and infrastructure destruction.

Water deficit grows in occupied Crimea: water supply situation is critical - CPD

The occupation authorities have started placing blue barrels with technical water, which have already become a symbol of water scarcity in the occupied Donbas. Now they are appearing in Crimea as well. The installation of such water tanks in Alushta and surrounding villages indicates a deepening water crisis. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation, according to UNN.

Details

Russian propaganda explains the situation with alleged "drought" and "cyclical problems." At the same time, the CCD emphasizes that the weather factor is only part of the picture, while the main reason for the water deficit is the mismanagement of the occupation administration and the deliberate destruction of water infrastructure.

The occupiers are trying to create the illusion that they care about people. But the installation of reservoirs does not solve the problem. The main reason for the water deficit in Crimea is the aggression of the Russian Federation, which destroyed the stability of the peninsula's water supply.

- emphasized the CCD.

The situation became especially critical after the Russian military blew up the Kakhovka HPP dam. A significant part of Crimean water pipelines needs repair, and replacing the centralized water supply system with barrels cannot solve the problem.

Recall

In occupied Makiivka and Donetsk, water is supplied for only 3 hours once every 3 days, which has led to a humanitarian catastrophe. The Russian leadership recognized the problem, but it seems that its solution has not been agreed upon.

Later it became known that in the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk Oblast, drinking water is provided exclusively to Russian military personnel. The local population, despite the humanitarian crisis, receives it on a residual basis - at inflated prices or has no access at all.

Veronika Marchenko

War
Donetsk Oblast
Makiivka
Crimea
Ukraine
Kakhovka Dam
Donetsk