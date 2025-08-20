The occupation authorities have started placing blue barrels with technical water, which have already become a symbol of water scarcity in the occupied Donbas. Now they are appearing in Crimea as well. The installation of such water tanks in Alushta and surrounding villages indicates a deepening water crisis. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation, according to UNN.

Details

Russian propaganda explains the situation with alleged "drought" and "cyclical problems." At the same time, the CCD emphasizes that the weather factor is only part of the picture, while the main reason for the water deficit is the mismanagement of the occupation administration and the deliberate destruction of water infrastructure.

The occupiers are trying to create the illusion that they care about people. But the installation of reservoirs does not solve the problem. The main reason for the water deficit in Crimea is the aggression of the Russian Federation, which destroyed the stability of the peninsula's water supply. - emphasized the CCD.

The situation became especially critical after the Russian military blew up the Kakhovka HPP dam. A significant part of Crimean water pipelines needs repair, and replacing the centralized water supply system with barrels cannot solve the problem.

Recall

In occupied Makiivka and Donetsk, water is supplied for only 3 hours once every 3 days, which has led to a humanitarian catastrophe. The Russian leadership recognized the problem, but it seems that its solution has not been agreed upon.

Later it became known that in the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk Oblast, drinking water is provided exclusively to Russian military personnel. The local population, despite the humanitarian crisis, receives it on a residual basis - at inflated prices or has no access at all.