Preparation of Russia's proposals for a new round of negotiations with Ukraine: what Lavrov discussed with Rubio

$41.680.11
47.310.02
ukenru
Trump Says He's Ready to Negotiate with Zelenskyy and Putin
05:16 PM • 10766 views

Trump Says He's Ready to Negotiate with Zelenskyy and Putin

Exclusive
02:57 PM • 32225 views

End of "trade visa-free regime" between Ukraine and the EU: expert named possible scenarios

Exclusive
May 28, 12:43 PM • 58471 views

"Gray" economy: lawyer talks about the main features of business splitting schemes in the trade of equipment

May 28, 12:12 PM • 100433 views

General Staff confirmed the hitting of important objects of the Russian military-industrial complex in the Moscow region and the Ivanovo region

May 28, 10:11 AM • 75210 views

I am ready for a trilateral meeting with Trump and Putin - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
May 28, 09:43 AM • 84078 views

The Prosecutor's Office demands to intensify the investigation regarding the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma

Exclusive
May 28, 07:55 AM • 160912 views

Energy Minister Halushchenko on possible plans of the Russian Federation to restart the ZNPP: "They may lead to unpredictable consequences"

Exclusive
May 28, 06:00 AM • 70782 views

Strengthening limits on card-to-card transfers from June: economist refuted myths and explained who it will affect

May 28, 05:00 AM • 166594 views

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

Exclusive
May 27, 01:16 PM • 215804 views

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+16°
1m/s
91%
745mm
Popular news

Prices for export oil from Moscow are falling for the seventh week in a row – Bloomberg

01:09 PM • 5536 views

The Last Of Us: series creators hinted at Pedro Pascal's return in the third season

01:39 PM • 50509 views

Suspected of war crimes against Ukraine: captured a shooter from the Russian Armed Forces who executed Ukrainian prisoners of war

01:55 PM • 19580 views

What to cook in a multicooker: proven recipes for dinner

02:15 PM • 82769 views

Petr Pavel is trying to ensure military support for Ukraine regardless of the outcome of future presidential elections - Politico

02:58 PM • 23098 views
Publications

What to cook in a multicooker: proven recipes for dinner

02:15 PM • 83258 views

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

May 28, 05:00 AM • 166594 views

Lawsuit against Sony for the right to trade in "gray" equipment and beating a buyer: who is behind the Stylus network

May 27, 03:12 PM • 178611 views

Top trends of prom fashion 2025: what is relevant and how much it costs

May 27, 02:30 PM • 183416 views

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say
Exclusive

May 27, 01:16 PM • 215804 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Friedrich Merz

Boris Pistorius

Mykhailo Podolyak

Ruslan Kravchenko

Binyamin Netanyahu

Actual places

Berlin

Vatican City

Kyiv

Romania

Slovakia

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The Last Of Us: series creators hinted at Pedro Pascal's return in the third season

01:39 PM • 50913 views

Betrayal after almost 30 years together: Hugh Jackman's ex-wife revealed details about the reasons for the divorce

May 28, 08:54 AM • 119988 views

Ghost in Beverly Hills: Paris Hilton is scared that her two-year-old son sees mystical creatures

May 27, 05:27 PM • 60803 views

HBO has officially introduced the actors who will play Harry Potter, Hermione, and Ron in the new series

May 27, 04:05 PM • 64716 views

Jia Jia and De De: Names chosen in competition for Hong Kong's twin panda cubs

May 27, 09:48 AM • 131428 views
Actual

Nord Stream 2

Telegram

Starlink

Fox News

Facebook

Preparation of Russia's proposals for a new round of negotiations with Ukraine: what Lavrov discussed with Rubio

Kyiv • UNN

 • 278 views

US State Department Head Marco Rubio spoke with Lavrov about the preparation of proposals for negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul. Rubio emphasized Trump's desire to end the conflict.

Preparation of Russia's proposals for a new round of negotiations with Ukraine: what Lavrov discussed with Rubio

U.S. State Department Head Marco Rubio spoke with Russian chief diplomat Sergei Lavrov. They discussed the preparation by the Russian side of specific proposals for the next round of direct talks with Ukraine in Istanbul, UNN reports citing the Russian Foreign Ministry.

Details

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, Lavrov informed Rubio about the implementation of the agreements between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump on May 19, as well as the preparation by the Russian side of specific proposals for the next round of direct Russian-Ukrainian talks in Istanbul.

Rubio, in turn, emphasized Trump's focus on the earliest possible end to the Ukrainian conflict and expressed Washington's readiness to facilitate the convergence of the parties' positions, the Russian Foreign Ministry added.

During the conversation, topical issues of the bilateral agenda were also raised.

The parties confirmed their mutual intention to continue a constructive and mutually respectful dialogue between the foreign policy agencies of Russia and the United States - the Russian Foreign Ministry summarized.

Earlier

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stated that the second round of talks between Russia and Ukraine could take place in Istanbul on June 2.

Russia will not transfer its version of the memorandum to third countries - Russian Foreign Ministry28.05.25, 19:28 • 1592 views

Recall

According to Keith Kellogg, the Ukrainian side has prepared its part of the memorandum on achieving a peace agreement and provided it to the United States. At the same time, the Russian side has not yet submitted its part of the document to the United States.

The next round of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia is to take place after both parts of the document have been studied. According to Kellogg, the American side would prefer negotiations in the Vatican, but the Russians refused this proposal. So it may take place in Geneva.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics
Keith Kellogg
Marco Rubio
Washington, D.C.
Donald Trump
Istanbul
United States
Ukraine
Brent
$64.46
Bitcoin
$107,684.60
S&P 500
$5,908.83
Tesla
$362.68
Газ TTF
$36.69
Золото
$3,322.35
Ethereum
$2,652.65