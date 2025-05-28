Russia will not transfer its version of the memorandum to third countries - Russian Foreign Ministry

The russian side does not intend to transfer its version of the memorandum on a peace agreement between russia and ukraine to third countries, as it did not agree on the participation of a third party, in particular the united states, in this process. This was stated by russia's foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, reports UNN.

Context

Us president's special representative keith kellogg said on fox news that he had received a list of conditions for a peace agreement from kyiv and is now awaiting a similar document from the russian side.

At the same time, the russians said that they would not transfer their version of the memorandum to third countries, because "there was no such agreement".

We do not know what and to whom the ukrainian side handed over. Our delegation proceeds from the agreement reached on may 16 during direct russian-ukrainian negotiations in istanbul. we agreed that each side – russia and ukraine – would prepare its vision of the settlement and ceasefire, after which they would exchange the relevant documents directly and discuss them at the next round. We did not have an agreement on the mediation of the united states or other countries in the exchange of projects - Zakharova said.

Reminder

According to keith kellogg, the ukrainian side prepared its part of the memorandum on reaching a peace agreement and provided it to the united states. At the same time, the russian side has not yet submitted its part of the document to the united states.

The next round of negotiations between ukraine and the russian federation should take place after both parts of the document have been studied. According to kellogg, the american side would prefer negotiations in the vatican, but the russians refused this proposal. So it may take place in geneva.

Russia says second round of talks with Ukraine could take place in Istanbul on June 2