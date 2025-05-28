Russia will not transfer its version of the memorandum to third countries - Russian Foreign Ministry

$41.680.11
47.310.02
ukenru
Trump Says He Is Ready to Negotiate With Zelenskyy and Putin
05:16 PM • 968 views

Trump Says He Is Ready to Negotiate With Zelenskyy and Putin

Exclusive
02:57 PM • 15396 views

End of "trade visa-free regime" between Ukraine and the EU: expert named possible scenarios

Exclusive
12:43 PM • 43617 views

"Gray" economy: lawyer talks about the main features of business splitting schemes in the trade of equipment

12:12 PM • 68825 views

General Staff confirmed the hitting of important objects of the Russian military-industrial complex in the Moscow region and the Ivanovo region

May 28, 10:11 AM • 62003 views

I am ready for a trilateral meeting with Trump and Putin - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
May 28, 09:43 AM • 77476 views

The Prosecutor's Office demands to intensify the investigation regarding the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma

Exclusive
May 28, 07:55 AM • 156429 views

Energy Minister Halushchenko on possible plans of the Russian Federation to restart the ZNPP: "They may lead to unpredictable consequences"

Exclusive
May 28, 06:00 AM • 69898 views

Strengthening limits on card-to-card transfers from June: economist refuted myths and explained who it will affect

May 28, 05:00 AM • 151811 views

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

Exclusive
May 27, 01:16 PM • 201981 views

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+16°
2.3m/s
86%
745mm
Popular news

In the Sumy direction, the Russians are accumulating 50,000 troops - Zelenskyy

May 28, 07:37 AM • 63248 views

Betrayal after almost 30 years together: Hugh Jackman's ex-wife revealed details about the reasons for the divorce

May 28, 08:54 AM • 100951 views

The Last Of Us: series creators hinted at Pedro Pascal's return in the third season

01:39 PM • 29845 views

What to cook in a multicooker: proven recipes for dinner

02:15 PM • 55287 views

Petr Pavel is trying to ensure military support for Ukraine regardless of the outcome of future presidential elections - Politico

02:58 PM • 6690 views
Publications

What to cook in a multicooker: proven recipes for dinner

02:15 PM • 55950 views

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

May 28, 05:00 AM • 151811 views

Lawsuit against Sony for the right to trade in "gray" equipment and beating a buyer: who is behind the Stylus network

May 27, 03:12 PM • 164418 views

Top trends of prom fashion 2025: what is relevant and how much it costs

May 27, 02:30 PM • 169335 views

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say
Exclusive

May 27, 01:16 PM • 201981 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Friedrich Merz

Boris Pistorius

Mykhailo Podolyak

Ruslan Kravchenko

Binyamin Netanyahu

Actual places

Berlin

Vatican City

Kyiv

Romania

Slovakia

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The Last Of Us: series creators hinted at Pedro Pascal's return in the third season

01:39 PM • 30354 views

Betrayal after almost 30 years together: Hugh Jackman's ex-wife revealed details about the reasons for the divorce

May 28, 08:54 AM • 101449 views

Ghost in Beverly Hills: Paris Hilton is scared that her two-year-old son sees mystical creatures

May 27, 05:27 PM • 54963 views

HBO has officially introduced the actors who will play Harry Potter, Hermione, and Ron in the new series

May 27, 04:05 PM • 59365 views

Jia Jia and De De: Names chosen in competition for Hong Kong's twin panda cubs

May 27, 09:48 AM • 126495 views
Actual

Nord Stream 2

Telegram

Starlink

Fox News

Facebook

Russia will not transfer its version of the memorandum to third countries - Russian Foreign Ministry

Kyiv • UNN

 • 926 views

The Russian Foreign Ministry stated that Russia did not agree on the participation of third parties in peace negotiations with Ukraine. According to Zakharova, the parties will exchange documents directly.

Russia will not transfer its version of the memorandum to third countries - Russian Foreign Ministry

The russian side does not intend to transfer its version of the memorandum on a peace agreement between russia and ukraine to third countries, as it did not agree on the participation of a third party, in particular the united states, in this process. This was stated by russia's foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, reports UNN.

Context

Us president's special representative keith kellogg said on fox news that he had received a list of conditions for a peace agreement from kyiv and is now awaiting a similar document from the russian side.

At the same time, the russians said that they would not transfer their version of the memorandum to third countries, because "there was no such agreement".

We do not know what and to whom the ukrainian side handed over. Our delegation proceeds from the agreement reached on may 16 during direct russian-ukrainian negotiations in istanbul. we agreed that each side – russia and ukraine – would prepare its vision of the settlement and ceasefire, after which they would exchange the relevant documents directly and discuss them at the next round. We did not have an agreement on the mediation of the united states or other countries in the exchange of projects

- Zakharova said.

Reminder

According to keith kellogg, the ukrainian side prepared its part of the memorandum on reaching a peace agreement and provided it to the united states. At the same time, the russian side has not yet submitted its part of the document to the united states.

The next round of negotiations between ukraine and the russian federation should take place after both parts of the document have been studied. According to kellogg, the american side would prefer negotiations in the vatican, but the russians refused this proposal. So it may take place in geneva.

Russia says second round of talks with Ukraine could take place in Istanbul on June 2 28.05.25, 19:07 • 1512 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

WarPolitics
Geneva
Fox News
United States
Ukraine
Vatican City
Brent
$64.62
Bitcoin
$107,472.00
S&P 500
$5,911.15
Tesla
$361.37
Газ TTF
$36.99
Золото
$3,319.15
Ethereum
$2,640.31