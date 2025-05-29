The representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia, Maria Zakharova, commented on the current position of the Kremlin regarding the issue of negotiations between the Russian Federation and Ukraine.

UNN reports with reference to Russian media.

Details

In Ukraine's position regarding the continuation of negotiations with Russia, allegedly, "there is no clarity." The official representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia, Maria Zzaharova, briefly commented on the negotiation process in Turkey.

The statement of the representative of the diplomatic department of the Russian Federation is transmitted by the TASS agency.

Let us remind

Maria Zakharova reported that the Russian delegation will remain the same at the negotiations in Istanbul.

Russia did not provide a memorandum.