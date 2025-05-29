$41.590.09
How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features
01:16 PM • 76535 views

How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features

May 29, 10:11 AM • 90438 views

Among citizens undergoing repeat military medical examinations, 99% are found fit for military service - Venislavskyi

May 29, 08:40 AM • 101386 views

New meeting in the "Ramstein" format will be held on June 4 - NATO

Exclusive
May 29, 08:12 AM • 93449 views

When gluten-free is not about fashion: what is celiac disease and how to live with it

May 29, 06:00 AM • 169216 views

Will Summer Begin with Magnetic Storms: Dates and Intensity of Geomagnetic Fluctuations in June

May 28, 05:16 PM • 96469 views

Trump Says He's Ready to Negotiate with Zelenskyy and Putin

Exclusive
May 28, 02:57 PM • 122620 views

End of "trade visa-free regime" between Ukraine and the EU: expert named possible scenarios

Exclusive
May 28, 12:43 PM • 110563 views

"Gray" economy: lawyer talks about the main features of business splitting schemes in the trade of equipment

May 28, 10:11 AM • 115335 views

I am ready for a trilateral meeting with Trump and Putin - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
May 28, 09:43 AM • 102041 views

The Prosecutor's Office demands to intensify the investigation regarding the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma

Tags
Authors
US court blocks Trump from ending program for accepting migrants from Ukraine

May 29, 09:45 AM • 5770 views

Porn scandal with OnlyFans video triggered resignation in Finnish politics

May 29, 09:56 AM • 45445 views

Venislavsky: Verkhovna Rada is considering the possibility of raising the age limit for men to travel abroad to 23-24 years

May 29, 10:49 AM • 27059 views

The commander of the 211th brigade covered up the torture of soldiers: the investigation is completed, the case is being transferred to court

02:26 PM • 12251 views

40 Tu-22M3s and 20% of the Tu-95MS aircraft available in the Russian Federation have been transferred to the "Olenya" base - media

04:43 PM • 17531 views
How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features

01:16 PM • 76535 views

Will Summer Begin with Magnetic Storms: Dates and Intensity of Geomagnetic Fluctuations in June

May 29, 06:00 AM • 169216 views

What to cook in a multicooker: proven recipes for dinner

May 28, 02:15 PM • 197432 views

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

May 28, 05:00 AM • 273942 views

Lawsuit against Sony for the right to trade in "gray" equipment and beating a buyer: who is behind the Stylus network

May 27, 03:12 PM • 284303 views
"Playing God" with music by Nube qualifies for the Oscars after winning at Animayo

May 29, 07:36 AM • 101742 views

Hailey Bieber sold the Rhode brand for a billion dollars

May 29, 06:22 AM • 94755 views

The Last Of Us: series creators hinted at Pedro Pascal's return in the third season

May 28, 01:39 PM • 108494 views

Betrayal after almost 30 years together: Hugh Jackman's ex-wife revealed details about the reasons for the divorce

May 28, 08:54 AM • 166612 views

Ghost in Beverly Hills: Paris Hilton is scared that her two-year-old son sees mystical creatures

May 27, 05:27 PM • 103286 views
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation perceives "inconsistency" in Ukraine's position regarding negotiations

Kyiv • UNN

 • 858 views

The representative of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Maria Zakharova, stated that Ukraine does not have a clear position regarding negotiations. Zelenskyy reported that Russia had not provided the promised memorandum.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation perceives "inconsistency" in Ukraine's position regarding negotiations

The representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia, Maria Zakharova, commented on the current position of the Kremlin regarding the issue of negotiations between the Russian Federation and Ukraine.

UNN reports with reference to Russian media.

Details

In Ukraine's position regarding the continuation of negotiations with Russia, allegedly, "there is no clarity."  The official representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia, Maria Zzaharova, briefly commented on the negotiation process in Turkey.

The statement of the representative of the diplomatic department of the Russian Federation is transmitted by the TASS agency.

Let us remind

Maria Zakharova reported that the Russian delegation will remain the same at the negotiations in Istanbul

Russia did not provide a memorandum.

Everyone needs to speak honestly – everyone in the world, and especially those who supported the ceasefire. Russia is prolonging the war and doing everything to simply deceive countries that are still trying to influence Moscow with words, not pressure. Words do not work with Moscow. Even the so-called memorandum, which they promised and allegedly prepared for more than a week, has not been seen by anyone.

 -  reported on his social network page, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyi.    
Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

