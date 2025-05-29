The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation perceives "inconsistency" in Ukraine's position regarding negotiations
Kyiv • UNN
The representative of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Maria Zakharova, stated that Ukraine does not have a clear position regarding negotiations. Zelenskyy reported that Russia had not provided the promised memorandum.
The representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia, Maria Zakharova, commented on the current position of the Kremlin regarding the issue of negotiations between the Russian Federation and Ukraine.
UNN reports with reference to Russian media.
Details
In Ukraine's position regarding the continuation of negotiations with Russia, allegedly, "there is no clarity." The official representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia, Maria Zzaharova, briefly commented on the negotiation process in Turkey.
The statement of the representative of the diplomatic department of the Russian Federation is transmitted by the TASS agency.
Let us remind
Maria Zakharova reported that the Russian delegation will remain the same at the negotiations in Istanbul.
Russia did not provide a memorandum.
Everyone needs to speak honestly – everyone in the world, and especially those who supported the ceasefire. Russia is prolonging the war and doing everything to simply deceive countries that are still trying to influence Moscow with words, not pressure. Words do not work with Moscow. Even the so-called memorandum, which they promised and allegedly prepared for more than a week, has not been seen by anyone.