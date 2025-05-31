Trump Doubles Tariffs on Steel Imports to the U.S.

US President Donald Trump has announced that tariffs on steel imports will be increased to 50%. This is twice the current rate, UNN reports with reference to CNN.

Details

Trump made the corresponding statement during a speech at the US Steel plant near Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

We will increase tariffs on steel in the United States of America by 25%, from 25% to 50% - said the President of the United States.

He noted that he was considering introducing a 40% tariff, but industry executives told him that they wanted to introduce a 50% tariff.

At 25%, they can somehow get over this fence. At 50%, no one will get over this fence - said Trump.

The publication reminds that in March, Trump introduced a 25% duty on all steel and aluminum imported into the United States.

Let us remind you

On April 2, US President Donald Trump announced the introduction of new duties for individual countries, including China - 34%, EU - 20%, Great Britain - 20%.

On April 9, the head of the White House announced a 90-day pause, leaving in place 10 percent tariffs on most goods entering the United States.

On May 28, a panel of three judges of the US Court of International Trade in New York suspended the decision of US President Donald Trump to introduce new import tariffs.

The next day, the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit suspended the decision regarding import duties introduced by the Donald Trump administration, restoring their validity.

Trump postponed the introduction of a 50% duty on trade with the EU until July 9