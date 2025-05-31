$41.530.06
en
Ukraine will "miss" a payment of 665 million dollars on public debt. The Ministry of Finance provided clarification
May 30, 04:58 PM

Ukraine will "miss" a payment of 665 million dollars on public debt. The Ministry of Finance provided clarification

Exclusive
May 30, 01:21 PM

Tornado was spotted in the center of Chernihiv: an expert warns about a possible increase in such phenomena in the summer

Exclusive
May 30, 11:54 AM

Corruption dissonance in the Rada: the court will continue to consider the case of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, on June 2

Exclusive
May 30, 11:01 AM

Photos with Usyk and a trial between clones: something about the smaller players in the "gray" tech market

May 30, 10:40 AM

Elon Musk Leaves the White House: What Were 130 Days as a Trump Advisor Remembered For?

Exclusive
May 30, 08:52 AM

How the war affected young Ukrainians - an interview with the Head of the State Service for Children's Affairs

May 30, 07:41 AM

Preparation for the second round of negotiations with the Russian Federation in Istanbul: what is known at the moment

May 30, 06:54 AM

Situation in Sumy region: the enemy is trying to advance, there is a certain "gray zone", evacuation is actively underway - RMA

May 29, 11:10 PM

The US threatens to withdraw from peace talks on Ukraine: condition named

May 29, 01:16 PM

How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features

Publications
Exclusives
Trump Doubles Tariffs on Steel Imports to the U.S.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 242 views

U.S. President Donald Trump has announced an increase in tariffs on steel imports to 50%, meeting the demands of industry executives. Previously, in March, a 25% tariff on steel imports was introduced.

Trump Doubles Tariffs on Steel Imports to the U.S.

US President Donald Trump has announced that tariffs on steel imports will be increased to 50%. This is twice the current rate, UNN reports with reference to CNN.

Details

Trump made the corresponding statement during a speech at the US Steel plant near Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

We will increase tariffs on steel in the United States of America by 25%, from 25% to 50%

- said the President of the United States.

He noted that he was considering introducing a 40% tariff, but industry executives told him that they wanted to introduce a 50% tariff.

At 25%, they can somehow get over this fence. At 50%, no one will get over this fence

- said Trump.

The publication reminds that in March, Trump introduced a 25% duty on all steel and aluminum imported into the United States.

Let us remind you

On April 2, US President Donald Trump announced the introduction of new duties for individual countries, including China - 34%, EU - 20%, Great Britain - 20%.

On April 9, the head of the White House announced a 90-day pause, leaving in place 10 percent tariffs on most goods entering the United States.

On May 28, a panel of three judges of the US Court of International Trade in New York suspended the decision of US President Donald Trump to introduce new import tariffs.

The next day, the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit suspended the decision regarding import duties introduced by the Donald Trump administration, restoring their validity.

Trump postponed the introduction of a 50% duty on trade with the EU until July 926.05.25, 04:05 • 4322 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

EconomyNews of the World
Donald Trump
United States
