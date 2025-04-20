AFU destroyed 950 occupiers and hundreds of units of equipment per day

During the day on the front, the Defense Forces eliminated another 950 servicemen of the Russian occupation army, as well as hundreds of units of enemy equipment and weapons. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), transmitted by UNN.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 20.04.25 are approximately:

personnel ‒ 941100 (+950) persons eliminated

tanks ‒ 10677 (+1)

armored combat vehicles ‒ 22271 (+5)

artillery systems ‒ 26649 (+49)

MLRS ‒ 1368 (0)

air defense systems ‒ 1139 (0)

aircraft ‒ 370 (0)

helicopters ‒ 335 (0)

operational-tactical level UAVs ‒ 33240 (+64)

cruise missiles ‒ 3148 (0)

ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)

submarines ‒ 1 (0)

vehicles and fuel tanks ‒ 45274 (+112)

special equipment ‒ 3859 (+1)

Recall

Amid concerns about US support, Ukraine sharply increased production of Bohdana SPGs, in which Europe is investing. Output exceeded 20 units per month, making the production unprecedented in Europe.

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: 107 battles and over 4500 enemy shelling attacks on the front per day