Easter in Ukraine: how Ukrainians celebrate the Resurrection holiday in the fourth year of the large-scale war
03:00 AM • 11484 views

Easter in Ukraine: how Ukrainians celebrate the Resurrection holiday in the fourth year of the large-scale war

April 19, 06:41 PM • 19435 views

Thirty days can give peace a chance: Zelensky suggested the possibility of extending the truce and named the condition

April 19, 03:10 PM • 28452 views

Another 277 soldiers returned home from Russian captivity - Zelenskyy

April 19, 03:04 PM • 33843 views

Five cool anthology series: what to watch in your free time

April 19, 02:56 PM • 24279 views

'Shaheds' in our sky - the real attitude towards Easter and human lives: Zelensky reacted to Putin's 'truce'

April 19, 02:01 PM • 21386 views

Putin announced an "Easter truce" for 30 hours

April 19, 11:37 AM • 18583 views

Holy Fire descended in Jerusalem

April 18, 05:00 PM • 78588 views

A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story

April 18, 01:41 PM • 85793 views

The State Statistics Service reported how much the prices for Easter cake ingredients have increased in a year

April 18, 01:23 PM • 85163 views

Easter 2025: where and when to watch the online broadcast of church services

AFU destroyed 950 occupiers and hundreds of units of equipment per day

Kyiv • UNN

 • 464 views

According to the General Staff of the AFU as of 20.04.25, during the previous day the Defense Forces of Ukraine eliminated 950 Russian occupiers. Also, hundreds of units of enemy equipment and weapons were destroyed.

AFU destroyed 950 occupiers and hundreds of units of equipment per day

During the day on the front, the Defense Forces eliminated another 950 servicemen of the Russian occupation army, as well as hundreds of units of enemy equipment and weapons. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), transmitted by UNN.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 20.04.25 are approximately:

  • personnel ‒ 941100 (+950) persons eliminated
    • tanks ‒ 10677 (+1)
      • armored combat vehicles ‒ 22271 (+5)
        • artillery systems ‒ 26649 (+49)
          • MLRS ‒ 1368 (0)
            • air defense systems ‒ 1139 (0)
              • aircraft ‒ 370 (0)
                • helicopters ‒ 335 (0)
                  • operational-tactical level UAVs ‒ 33240 (+64)
                    • cruise missiles ‒ 3148 (0)
                      • ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)
                        • submarines ‒ 1 (0)
                          • vehicles and fuel tanks ‒ 45274 (+112)
                            • special equipment ‒ 3859 (+1)

                              Recall

                              Amid concerns about US support, Ukraine sharply increased production of Bohdana SPGs, in which Europe is investing. Output exceeded 20 units per month, making the production unprecedented in Europe.

                              General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: 107 battles and over 4500 enemy shelling attacks on the front per day19.04.25, 23:00 • 2540 views

                              Vita Zelenetska

                              Vita Zelenetska

                              War
                              General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
                              United States
                              Ukraine
