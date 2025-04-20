General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: 107 battles and over 4500 enemy shelling attacks on the front per day

Since the beginning of the day, April 19, 107 combat engagements have been recorded at the front. A third of them are in the Pokrovsk direction, where the enemy lost 165 occupiers. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in their evening report, according to UNN.

Details

According to operational information as of 22:00 on 19.04.2025, there were 107 combat engagements on the Russian-Ukrainian front.

The enemy launched 95 airstrikes, using 155 guided aerial bombs. The occupiers also used 1096 kamikaze drones and carried out 4627 shelling attacks on the positions of our troops and populated areas.

Situation by directions

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy attacked the positions of Ukrainian units twice in the areas of Vovchansk and Mala Shapkivka.

In the Kupiansk direction, there were seven offensive actions near Zahryzove, Kindrashivka, Nova Kruhliakivka, and Petropavlivka.

In the Lyman direction, 14 enemy attacks were recorded near Novomykhailivka, Nove, Yampolivka, as well as in the direction of Torske, Hrekivka, Hlushchenkove, Olhivka, Zelena Dolyna.

In the Siversk direction, the occupiers stormed the positions of our troops twice near Verkhnokamyanske.

In the Kramatorsk direction, seven attacks were recorded in the areas of Chasiv Yar, Stupochky, and Kurdyumivka.

In the Toretsk direction, there were 18 combat engagements in the areas of Toretsk, Druzhba, Dachne, and in the direction of Dyliivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, Russian troops carried out 36 attacks in the areas of the settlements Sukha Balka, Tarasivka, Vodyane Druhe, Yelyzavetivka, Promin, Lysivka, Novooleksandrivka, Preobrazhenka, Sribne, Bohdanivka, Troyitske, Novotoretske, Svorydonivka, Malynivka, Shevchenko, Zvirove, Uspenivka, Kotlyarivka, Andriyivka and in the direction of Stara Mykolaivka.

According to preliminary data, 165 occupiers were eliminated in this direction, 91 of them irretrievably. Ukrainian soldiers also destroyed three satellite communication terminals, ten units of automotive equipment, three motorcycles, two generators, and one UAV control point. Another satellite communication terminal and one enemy vehicle were damaged. - the report says.

In the Novopavlivka direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled ten attacks in the areas of Pryvilne, Novosilka, and Kostiantynopil.

In the Huliaipole direction, the occupiers launched airstrikes on the settlements of Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Zelene Pole, and Novodarivka.

In the Orikhiv direction, three attacks were repelled in the direction of Mala Tokmachka and near Novoandriyivka. Lukianivske, Pavlivka, Stepnohirsk, Kamianske, and Novoyakovlivka were subjected to airstrikes.

In the Prydniprovske direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

In Kursk Oblast, the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled 18 enemy attacks. The enemy also launched 15 airstrikes, using 25 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 328 artillery shellings, including eight from multiple rocket launcher systems.

Recall

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin met with the head of the Russian General Staff Valery Gerasimov in the Kremlin. During the meeting, he announced an "Easter truce".

Despite the announcement of an "Easter truce" by the Russian dictator, the occupiers continue to fire in all directions. This was reported by Andriy Kovalenko, Head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the NSDC of Ukraine.

President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that Russian assaults continue in some parts of the front and artillery fire does not cease. Ukraine does not trust Moscow's words and is ready to respond mirror-like to every strike.

