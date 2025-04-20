General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: 107 battles and over 4500 enemy shelling attacks on the front per day

$41.380.00
47.000.00
ukenru
Thirty days can give peace a chance: Zelensky suggested the possibility of extending the truce and named the condition
06:41 PM • 6720 views

Thirty days can give peace a chance: Zelensky suggested the possibility of extending the truce and named the condition

April 19, 03:10 PM • 17476 views

Another 277 soldiers returned home from Russian captivity - Zelenskyy

April 19, 03:04 PM • 23036 views

Five cool anthology series: what to watch in your free time

April 19, 02:56 PM • 16514 views

'Shaheds' in our sky - the real attitude towards Easter and human lives: Zelensky reacted to Putin's 'truce'

April 19, 02:01 PM • 16825 views

Putin announced an "Easter truce" for 30 hours

April 19, 11:37 AM • 16778 views

Holy Fire descended in Jerusalem

April 18, 05:00 PM • 74036 views

A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story

April 18, 01:41 PM • 85427 views

The State Statistics Service reported how much the prices for Easter cake ingredients have increased in a year

April 18, 01:23 PM • 84878 views

Easter 2025: where and when to watch the online broadcast of church services

April 18, 10:59 AM • 89960 views

President Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against Kremlin propagandists and manufacturers of Iskander missiles: who is on the list

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+13°
0m/s
38%
749 mm
Popular news

A soldier was beaten in a village in Cherkasy region: criminal proceedings have been initiated

April 19, 01:35 PM • 14551 views

In the Kyiv region, air defense forces are working on enemy drones

April 19, 02:18 PM • 4854 views

"Why for 30 hours"? The NSDC reacted to Putin's announcement of an "Easter truce"

April 19, 02:38 PM • 10475 views

Ukraine and Russia exchanged prisoners before Easter - Russian media

April 19, 02:44 PM • 11037 views

In the Russian Ministry of Defense, they named the conditions under which the occupiers will observe the "Easter truce"

April 19, 03:23 PM • 13589 views
Publications

Technology powering Ukraine. How RSE became a symbol of energy independence during the war

April 19, 08:45 AM • 25913 views

Catching up with Oleksandriya, the Lviv derby, the fight to get out of the relegation zone: UPL weekend matches preview

April 19, 06:00 AM • 28097 views

A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story

April 18, 05:00 PM • 74035 views

Easter services in the Vatican: how Catholics celebrate the Resurrection

April 18, 12:10 PM • 106065 views

Enrollment in first grades for the 2025-2026 academic year: what you need to know

April 18, 08:32 AM • 160489 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Oleksandr Syrskyi

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

London

Paris

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Five cool anthology series: what to watch in your free time

April 19, 03:04 PM • 23031 views

Taras Tsymbalyuk will become the main character of the show "The Bachelor"

April 18, 03:22 PM • 25950 views

Netflix will improve search with AI

April 18, 01:58 PM • 28186 views

"Star Wars" animated series about Darth Maul will be released next year

April 18, 01:19 PM • 29531 views

Jennifer Lopez to star in "The Last Mrs. Parrish"

April 18, 10:07 AM • 63387 views
Actual

Shahed-136

9K720 Iskander

Unmanned aerial vehicle

Instagram

Facebook

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: 107 battles and over 4500 enemy shelling attacks on the front per day

Kyiv • UNN

 • 366 views

Over the past day, April 19, 107 combat engagements were recorded on the front. A third of them occurred in the Pokrovsk direction, where the enemy lost 165 occupiers.

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: 107 battles and over 4500 enemy shelling attacks on the front per day

Since the beginning of the day, April 19, 107 combat engagements have been recorded at the front. A third of them are in the Pokrovsk direction, where the enemy lost 165 occupiers. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in their evening report, according to UNN.

Details

According to operational information as of 22:00 on 19.04.2025, there were 107 combat engagements on the Russian-Ukrainian front.

The enemy launched 95 airstrikes, using 155 guided aerial bombs. The occupiers also used 1096 kamikaze drones and carried out 4627 shelling attacks on the positions of our troops and populated areas.

Situation by directions 

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy attacked the positions of Ukrainian units twice in the areas of Vovchansk and Mala Shapkivka.

In the Kupiansk direction, there were seven offensive actions near Zahryzove, Kindrashivka, Nova Kruhliakivka, and Petropavlivka.

In the Lyman direction, 14 enemy attacks were recorded near Novomykhailivka, Nove, Yampolivka, as well as in the direction of Torske, Hrekivka, Hlushchenkove, Olhivka, Zelena Dolyna.

In the Siversk direction, the occupiers stormed the positions of our troops twice near Verkhnokamyanske.

In the Kramatorsk direction, seven attacks were recorded in the areas of Chasiv Yar, Stupochky, and Kurdyumivka.

In the Toretsk direction, there were 18 combat engagements in the areas of Toretsk, Druzhba, Dachne, and in the direction of Dyliivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, Russian troops carried out 36 attacks in the areas of the settlements Sukha Balka, Tarasivka, Vodyane Druhe, Yelyzavetivka, Promin, Lysivka, Novooleksandrivka, Preobrazhenka, Sribne, Bohdanivka, Troyitske, Novotoretske, Svorydonivka, Malynivka, Shevchenko, Zvirove, Uspenivka, Kotlyarivka, Andriyivka and in the direction of Stara Mykolaivka.

According to preliminary data, 165 occupiers were eliminated in this direction, 91 of them irretrievably. Ukrainian soldiers also destroyed three satellite communication terminals, ten units of automotive equipment, three motorcycles, two generators, and one UAV control point. Another satellite communication terminal and one enemy vehicle were damaged.

- the report says.

In the Novopavlivka direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled ten attacks in the areas of Pryvilne, Novosilka, and Kostiantynopil.

In the Huliaipole direction, the occupiers launched airstrikes on the settlements of Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Zelene Pole, and Novodarivka.

In the Orikhiv direction, three attacks were repelled in the direction of Mala Tokmachka and near Novoandriyivka. Lukianivske, Pavlivka, Stepnohirsk, Kamianske, and Novoyakovlivka were subjected to airstrikes.

In the Prydniprovske direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

In Kursk Oblast, the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled 18 enemy attacks. The enemy also launched 15 airstrikes, using 25 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 328 artillery shellings, including eight from multiple rocket launcher systems.

Recall

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin met with the head of the Russian General Staff Valery Gerasimov in the Kremlin. During the meeting, he announced an "Easter truce".

Despite the announcement of an "Easter truce" by the Russian dictator, the occupiers continue to fire in all directions. This was reported by Andriy Kovalenko, Head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the NSDC of Ukraine.

President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that Russian assaults continue in some parts of the front and artillery fire does not cease. Ukraine does not trust Moscow's words and is ready to respond mirror-like to every strike.

Ukrainian military received an order to cease fire after the start of the "Easter truce" - Media19.04.25, 20:24 • 3226 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

War
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Brent
$67.65
Bitcoin
$85,205.60
S&P 500
$5,302.78
Tesla
$239.97
Газ TTF
$35.66
Золото
$3,341.30
Ethereum
$1,614.96