More than 30 people were evacuated from Sumy region - State Emergency Service

On Monday, May 5, rescuers of the State Emergency Service managed to take 31 people, including 7 children, to a safe place from the settlements of the Bilopolska community. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of the service.

Details

It is noted that due to the tense situation related to constant enemy strikes, SES specialists in armored vehicles arrived directly to citizens who expressed a desire to evacuate.

Among those evacuated were also elderly people. Evacuation measures are ongoing - the statement reads.

Let us remind you

Residents of the settlements of Bilopillia and Vorozhba, Sumy region, were urged to evacuate immediately to safe regions. Evacuation buses leave every morning at 8:00 a.m. You can also sign up for evacuation around the clock.

