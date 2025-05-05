More than 30 people were evacuated from Sumy region - State Emergency Service
Kyiv • UNN
On May 5, rescuers from the State Emergency Service evacuated 31 people, including 7 children, from the Bilopillia community due to constant enemy shelling. The evacuation is ongoing, and residents are urged to leave.
On Monday, May 5, rescuers of the State Emergency Service managed to take 31 people, including 7 children, to a safe place from the settlements of the Bilopolska community. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of the service.
Details
It is noted that due to the tense situation related to constant enemy strikes, SES specialists in armored vehicles arrived directly to citizens who expressed a desire to evacuate.
Among those evacuated were also elderly people. Evacuation measures are ongoing
Let us remind you
Residents of the settlements of Bilopillia and Vorozhba, Sumy region, were urged to evacuate immediately to safe regions. Evacuation buses leave every morning at 8:00 a.m. You can also sign up for evacuation around the clock.
Demchenko on the situation in the Sumy direction: difficult, the enemy sometimes tries to break through on ATVs27.04.25, 11:45 • 5869 views