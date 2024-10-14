14 attacks in Sumy region: the enemy attacked 6 communities
Kyiv • UNN
Enemy troops fired 14 times in Sumy region. They attacked 6 communities using mortars, KABs and FPV drones, and numerous explosions were recorded.
During the day, enemy troops fired 14 times in Sumy region. This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration, according to UNN.
Details
The communities of Mykolaivska, Bilopilska, Krasnopilska, Novoslobidska, Esmanska and Shalyhinska were shelled.
In the Esman community, the enemy used mortars, causing 5 explosions, and launched an UXO, which resulted in 3 explosions. In Bilopilska community, there were 3 explosions from FPV drone strikes and 3 explosions from mortar attacks. Shalyhyne community was also attacked by FPV drones with 2 explosions.
In Mykolaivska community, 2 explosions from the launch of unmanned aerial vehicles were recorded, and in Krasnopilska community, one FPV drone strike was recorded. Russians dropped 2 mines on the territory of Novoslobidska community.
Sumy region: Serviceman who disseminated information on troops' location exposed12.10.24, 15:07 • 30940 views