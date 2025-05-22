A tourist's body was found on Mount Pip Ivan
Kyiv • UNN
On May 21, rescuers received a report about the body of a man born in 1991 near the summit of Mount Pip Ivan. On May 22, the body of the deceased was transported from the mountainous area.
In the Ivano-Frankivsk region, the body of a tourist was found on Mount Pip Ivan, UNN reports with reference to the State Emergency Service.
Details
On May 21, rescuers received a report about the body of an unknown man near the top of Mount Pip Ivan. Rescuers and police went to the scene - the information was confirmed.
On May 22, the man's body was transported from the mountainous area.
It is known that the deceased was born in 1991, from Lviv region.
Let's add
Rescuers also reminded the main tips for tourists:
▪️ do not go to the mountains alone;
▪️ inform your relatives of your route and download the "Rescue in the Mountains" application;
▪️ follow the weather;
▪️ use reliable equipment;
▪️ listen to the advice of experts.
The State Border Guard Service stated that a body was found near the border in Zakarpattia04.05.25, 18:20 • 6224 views