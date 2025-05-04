The State Border Guard Service stated that a body was found near the border in Zakarpattia

A body was found near the border in Zakarpattia. Rescuers and police were called to the scene, reports UNN with reference to the State Border Guard Service.

Details

During patrolling in the mountainous area, border guards of the Mukachevo detachment found a human body.

This happened today around 16:00 near the foot of Mount Pip Ivan Marmaroskyi.

Rescuers and police were called to the scene for further investigation.

Another drowned man found in the Tisa River: already the 46th case