Another drowned man found in the Tisa River: already the 46th case

Border guards found a human body in the Tisa River near the border with Hungary. This is the 46th case since the beginning of the full-scale war. This was reported by the State Border Guard Service on Thursday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Another drowned man was found in the Tisa River in Zakarpattia. This morning, border guards, while monitoring the river section of the border with Hungary, found a human body in the water near the Ukrainian bank - reported the SBGS.

Rescuers and police were immediately called to the scene, as indicated. Law enforcement officers are establishing the identity of the deceased.

"Since the beginning of the full-scale war, this is the 46th case when border guards have found a body in the Tisa River," the SBGS noted.

