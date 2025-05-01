$41.470.09
Signing of the agreement between the USA and Ukraine: political scientist pointed out the nuances
Exclusive
08:40 AM • 19399 views

Signing of the agreement between the USA and Ukraine: political scientist pointed out the nuances

May 1, 04:00 AM • 132873 views

Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1

April 30, 09:58 PM • 95865 views

Ukraine and the United States have signed an agreement to establish an Investment Fund for Reconstruction - officially

April 30, 03:17 PM • 128985 views

It will be targeted: the Ministry of Defense explained all the details about the unblocking of medical workers

Exclusive
April 30, 09:29 AM • 206765 views

India and Pakistan: Political scientist explains whether a new war is brewing and how it will affect Ukraine

April 30, 08:44 AM • 233429 views

The Rada extended the deadline for the voluntary return of military personnel from unauthorized leave until August 30.

Exclusive
April 30, 08:43 AM • 331824 views

State Land Bank or Vinnytsia "meeting of friends" around land management

Exclusive
April 30, 06:47 AM • 137492 views

From May, gasoline in Ukraine should be sold with alcohol: how this will affect cars and the cost of fuel

Exclusive
April 29, 03:28 PM • 254122 views

BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade

Exclusive
April 29, 03:14 PM • 175997 views

“Return to Stalinism”: lawyer Kravets on NABU's pressure on the bar, wiretapping and reports to foreigners

Publications
Exclusives
Another drowned man found in the Tisa River: already the 46th case

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2580 views

Border guards found a human body in the Tisa River near the border with Hungary. Since the beginning of the war, this is the 46th case of finding a body in the river.

Another drowned man found in the Tisa River: already the 46th case

Border guards found a human body in the Tisa River near the border with Hungary. This is the 46th case since the beginning of the full-scale war. This was reported by the State Border Guard Service on Thursday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Another drowned man was found in the Tisa River in Zakarpattia. This morning, border guards, while monitoring the river section of the border with Hungary, found a human body in the water near the Ukrainian bank

- reported the SBGS.

Rescuers and police were immediately called to the scene, as indicated. Law enforcement officers are establishing the identity of the deceased.

"Since the beginning of the full-scale war, this is the 46th case when border guards have found a body in the Tisa River," the SBGS noted.

The body of a cadet of the National Academy of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine was found in Khmelnytskyi: what is known17.04.25, 14:44 • 5836 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Hungary
