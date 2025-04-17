$41.220.04
The body of a cadet of the National Academy of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine was found in Khmelnytskyi: what is known

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3982 views

The body of a 20-year-old cadet of the State Border Guard Service with a gunshot wound to the chin was found in Khmelnytskyi. An investigation and internal investigation into the circumstances of the tragedy are underway.

In Khmelnytskyi today, April 17, at about 10:00 a.m., the body of a 20-year-old cadet of the Bohdan Khmelnytskyi National Academy of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine was found with signs of a gunshot wound to the chin. The circumstances of the incident are being clarified, the investigation is ongoing, and an internal investigation is also being conducted.

This was reported to UNN journalist by Nataliya Vasylenko, a representative of the SBGS press service.

Details

Today, at about 10 a.m., the body of a 20-year-old 1st year student was found with signs of a gunshot wound to the chin. An ambulance was immediately called to the scene, as well as representatives of law enforcement agencies. Currently, the circumstances of the incident are being clarified, the investigation is ongoing, and an internal investigation is also being conducted. The cadet was on daily duty

- Vasylenko said.

According to her, the serviceman is from Chernihiv region, has a complete secondary education.

Two years ago, he was called up for contract service, and last year he entered the educational institution of the State Border Guard Service. He was characterized positively, studied well, and had a friendly character. Only the investigation can announce preliminary versions of the circumstances and causes. The Academy expresses its condolences to the boy's parents over this tragedy

- added Vasylenko.

Recall

Two 14-year-old teenagers are suspected of killing a 19-year-old boy in Ivano-Frankivsk region. They lured him into the forest, inflicted numerous stab wounds and seized his property.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Crimes and emergencies
Chernihiv Oblast
Bohdan Khmelnytsky
