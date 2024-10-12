Sumy region: Serviceman who disseminated information on troops' location exposed
Kyiv • UNN
An NGU serviceman is suspected of passing on to civilians information about the location of troops in Sumy region and the movement of AFU aircraft. He was served a notice of suspicion under the article on disseminating information about the Armed Forces.
Law enforcement officers have served a notice of suspicion to a serviceman who sent civilians information about the location of military formations in Sumy region and the movement of Ukrainian aircraft. This was reported by the Operational Command "North" on Saturday, UNN reports.
Details
Law enforcement reportedly received information about a possible military data leak. A serviceman of the NGU military unit stationed in Sumy region was identified.
Using his official position and acting with direct intent, he sent civilians restricted information about the location of military formations in Sumy region and the movement of Ukrainian aircraft
As a result of the pre-trial investigation, the serviceman was served a notice of suspicion of committing a criminal offense under Part 2 of Art. 114-2 of the Criminal Code (dissemination of information on the movement, movement or location of the Armed Forces of Ukraine or other military formations formed in accordance with the laws of Ukraine).
