SBU detains cadet of training battalion: tried to correct enemy fire on his unit

The Security Service detained a Russian agent who mobilized to the Ukrainian Armed Forces to correct Russian strikes on the Ukrainian army. He faces life imprisonment. This was reported by UNN with reference to the SBU.

Details

According to the case, the traitor was a 30-year-old resident of Odesa. The Russian secret service recruited him through Telegram channels, where he was looking for quick money. At first, the agent completed a "test task" for the enemy, and then in August 2024, on the instructions of a Russian supervisor, he joined the military service in one of the military units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Law enforcers detained the traitor red-handed when he was preparing to send secret coordinates to Russia.

According to the investigation, the enemy's priority targets were training centers and permanent deployment points of air defense forces, where their mole had set up shop. According to the available data, the occupiers hoped to strike the targets at a time when Ukrainian defenders would be most concentrated there. At the time of the attack, the traitor himself planned to hide outside the military unit in order to continue adjusting fire.

During the searches, the agent's cell phone with evidence of working for the enemy was found.

SBU investigators served the suspect a notice of suspicion under Part 2 Art. 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law).

The offender is in custody. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

