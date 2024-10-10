ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 51124 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 101655 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 164247 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 136331 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 142257 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138623 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 180893 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112025 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 171725 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104725 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

SBU detains cadet of training battalion: tried to correct enemy fire on his unit

SBU detains cadet of training battalion: tried to correct enemy fire on his unit

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 11218 views

A 30-year-old Odesa resident mobilized to the Ukrainian Armed Forces on the instructions of a Russian handler. He planned to pass on to the enemy the coordinates of training centers and air defense deployment points for strikes.

The Security Service detained a Russian agent who mobilized to the Ukrainian Armed Forces to correct Russian strikes on the Ukrainian army. He faces life imprisonment.  This was reported by UNN with reference to the SBU. 

Details

According to the case, the traitor was a 30-year-old resident of Odesa. The Russian secret service recruited him through Telegram channels, where he was looking for quick money. At first, the agent completed a "test task" for the enemy, and then in August 2024, on the instructions of a Russian supervisor, he joined the military service in one of the military units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Law enforcers detained the traitor red-handed when he was preparing to send secret coordinates to Russia.

According to the investigation, the enemy's priority targets were training centers and permanent deployment points of air defense forces, where their mole had set up shop. According to the available data, the occupiers hoped to strike the targets at a time when Ukrainian defenders would be most concentrated there. At the time of the attack, the traitor himself planned to hide outside the military unit in order to continue adjusting fire.

During the searches, the agent's cell phone with evidence of working for the enemy was found.

SBU investigators served the suspect a notice of suspicion under Part 2 Art. 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law).

The offender is in custody. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarCrimes and emergencies
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
telegramTelegram
odesaOdesa

