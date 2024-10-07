Another 29 traitors from the occupation “Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation” on the left bank of Kherson region received suspicions in absentia: names are given

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Another 29 traitors from the occupation “Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation” on the left bank of Kherson region received suspicions in absentia: names are given

Another 29 traitors from the occupation “Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation” on the left bank of Kherson region received suspicions in absentia: names are given

Kyiv  •  UNN

The SBU identified 29 members of the occupation “main department of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs” in the left bank of Kherson region. They were served suspicion notices under 8 articles of the Criminal Code, including torture, kidnapping and collaboration.

Another 29 traitors from the occupation "Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs" on the left bank of Kherson region received suspicions in absentia, UNN reports with reference to the SBU.

"... "... another 29 participants of the "main Department of the Ministry of internal affairs of the Russian Federation" created by the rashists on the Left Bank of the Kherson region have been identified. Among them are former law enforcement officers of Ukraine," the report says.

Details

According to the case file, the occupation body fulfills the Kremlin's task of conducting mass repressions against the civilian population of the region.

The SBU emphasizes that while being in the ranks of the so-called "department of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs in the Oleshky district," the defendants kidnap local residents and imprison them in Russian torture chambers.

The victims are subjected to numerous forms of torture, including electric shocks. Prisoners are also left in solitary confinement for long periods of time without food and water.

In addition, the enemy's henchmen, together with the invaders, plunder the homes of abducted people under the guise of searches. During such raids, malefactors steal all private property of victims, in particular cars, office equipment, furniture and household appliances.

Another task of the occupation body was to protect Russian "election commissions" and provide armed support to enemy agitators during a pseudo-referendum on the "annexation" of the region to the Russian Federation.

Based on the collected evidence, Security Service investigators reported suspicion in absentia to all 29 collaborators who acted as part of a criminal organization.:

1. Ihor Olehovych Hanzha, born on 30.11.1974;

2. Volkov Vladyslav Vadymovych, born on 01.10.1974;

3. Kravchenko Oleksandr Mykolayovych, born on 24.02.1996;

4. Stepansky Alexander Damianovich, born on 04.01.1992;

5. amet Arsenovich Ilyasov, born on 11.06.1985;

6. Volodymyr Lozovyi, born on 27.03.1985;

7. Sharyi Serhii Mykolaiovych, born on 11.11.1978;

8. Filippov Eduard Yurievich, born on 16.05.1990;

9. Alexey Shapoval, born on 29.03.1999;

10. Kovalchuk Alexander Vasilyevich, born on 27.03.1976;

11. Babich Alexander Gennadyevich, born on 18.09.1986;

12. Ulmaskulov Ruslan Vladimirovich, born on 06.06.1978;

13. Krivospitsky Yuri Leonidovich, born on 19.12.1976;

14. Pryschepa Gennadiy Borysovych, born on 19.04.1970;

15. Sukhandani Rasim Mehmanovich, born on 16.03.2000;

16. Roman Stanislavovich Pulinets, born on 22.12.1975;

17. Filenko Serhiy Serhiyovych, born on 26.03.1991;

18. Kudas Yuri Yuryevich, born on 07.02.1994;

19. Sirota Gennady Nikolaevich, born on 25.03.1983;

20. Tereshchenko Alexander Dmitrievich, born on 23.04.1991;

21. Kiselyov Igor Nikolaevich, born on 19.09.1971;

22. Viktor Olegovich Sharov, born on 08.12.1975;

23. Oleg A. Kamshilov, born on 09.01.1980;

24. Korsya Sergey Mikhailovich, born on 13.09.1987;

25. Dudchenko Konstantin Leonidovich, born on 05.11.1983;

26. Zima Evdokim Sergeevich, born on 28.12.1992;

27. Avdalov Surik Usoyevich, born on 23.07.2001;

28. Gusak Serhiy Oleksiyovych, born on 24.04.1999;

29. Vitaly E. Vildanov, born on 11.07.200

The defendants are suspected under eight articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

️ ️ 255 (creation, management of a criminal organization, as well as participation in it;

️ ️ 110 (encroachment on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine);

◾️ 111-1 (collaboration activities);

️ ️ 127 (torture);

️ ️ 146 (unlawful deprivation of liberty or kidnapping);

️ ️ 186 (robbery);

️ ️ 262 (theft, misappropriation, extortion of firearms, military supplies);

️ ️ 289 (illegal possession of a vehicle).

As the collaborators are hiding in the temporarily occupied left bank of Kherson region, comprehensive measures are being taken to find and punish them.

The investigation was conducted under the supervision of the Prosecutor General's Office.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

