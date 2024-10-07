Another 29 traitors from the occupation “Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation” on the left bank of Kherson region received suspicions in absentia: names are given

Another 29 traitors from the occupation "Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs" on the left bank of Kherson region received suspicions in absentia, UNN reports with reference to the SBU.

"... "... another 29 participants of the "main Department of the Ministry of internal affairs of the Russian Federation" created by the rashists on the Left Bank of the Kherson region have been identified. Among them are former law enforcement officers of Ukraine," the report says.

Details

According to the case file, the occupation body fulfills the Kremlin's task of conducting mass repressions against the civilian population of the region.

The SBU emphasizes that while being in the ranks of the so-called "department of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs in the Oleshky district," the defendants kidnap local residents and imprison them in Russian torture chambers.

The victims are subjected to numerous forms of torture, including electric shocks. Prisoners are also left in solitary confinement for long periods of time without food and water.

In addition, the enemy's henchmen, together with the invaders, plunder the homes of abducted people under the guise of searches. During such raids, malefactors steal all private property of victims, in particular cars, office equipment, furniture and household appliances.

Another task of the occupation body was to protect Russian "election commissions" and provide armed support to enemy agitators during a pseudo-referendum on the "annexation" of the region to the Russian Federation.

Based on the collected evidence, Security Service investigators reported suspicion in absentia to all 29 collaborators who acted as part of a criminal organization.:

1. Ihor Olehovych Hanzha, born on 30.11.1974;

2. Volkov Vladyslav Vadymovych, born on 01.10.1974;

3. Kravchenko Oleksandr Mykolayovych, born on 24.02.1996;

4. Stepansky Alexander Damianovich, born on 04.01.1992;

5. amet Arsenovich Ilyasov, born on 11.06.1985;

6. Volodymyr Lozovyi, born on 27.03.1985;

7. Sharyi Serhii Mykolaiovych, born on 11.11.1978;

8. Filippov Eduard Yurievich, born on 16.05.1990;

9. Alexey Shapoval, born on 29.03.1999;

10. Kovalchuk Alexander Vasilyevich, born on 27.03.1976;

11. Babich Alexander Gennadyevich, born on 18.09.1986;

12. Ulmaskulov Ruslan Vladimirovich, born on 06.06.1978;

13. Krivospitsky Yuri Leonidovich, born on 19.12.1976;

14. Pryschepa Gennadiy Borysovych, born on 19.04.1970;

15. Sukhandani Rasim Mehmanovich, born on 16.03.2000;

16. Roman Stanislavovich Pulinets, born on 22.12.1975;

17. Filenko Serhiy Serhiyovych, born on 26.03.1991;

18. Kudas Yuri Yuryevich, born on 07.02.1994;

19. Sirota Gennady Nikolaevich, born on 25.03.1983;

20. Tereshchenko Alexander Dmitrievich, born on 23.04.1991;

21. Kiselyov Igor Nikolaevich, born on 19.09.1971;

22. Viktor Olegovich Sharov, born on 08.12.1975;

23. Oleg A. Kamshilov, born on 09.01.1980;

24. Korsya Sergey Mikhailovich, born on 13.09.1987;

25. Dudchenko Konstantin Leonidovich, born on 05.11.1983;

26. Zima Evdokim Sergeevich, born on 28.12.1992;

27. Avdalov Surik Usoyevich, born on 23.07.2001;

28. Gusak Serhiy Oleksiyovych, born on 24.04.1999;

29. Vitaly E. Vildanov, born on 11.07.200

The defendants are suspected under eight articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

️ ️ 255 (creation, management of a criminal organization, as well as participation in it;

️ ️ 110 (encroachment on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine);

◾️ 111-1 (collaboration activities);

️ ️ 127 (torture);

️ ️ 146 (unlawful deprivation of liberty or kidnapping);

️ ️ 186 (robbery);

️ ️ 262 (theft, misappropriation, extortion of firearms, military supplies);

️ ️ 289 (illegal possession of a vehicle).

As the collaborators are hiding in the temporarily occupied left bank of Kherson region, comprehensive measures are being taken to find and punish them.

The investigation was conducted under the supervision of the Prosecutor General's Office.