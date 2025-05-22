What veterans of the Russian-Ukrainian war need to know: Lubinets announced 5 tips
Kyiv • UNN
Dmytro Lubinets gave 5 tips to war veterans for adapting to peaceful life: registration of benefits, valuing experience, psychological assistance, finding like-minded people and knowing their rights.
Dmytro Lubinets, Commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine for Human Rights, announced 5 main tips for veterans of the Russian-Ukrainian war when returning to civilian life. He wrote about this in Telegram, reports UNN.
Details
According to Lubinets, returning to civilian life is a separate challenge for the defenders of Ukraine.
What should war participants do?
Apply for benefits and status immediately
This opens access to government support programs, medical services and other social guarantees.
Value your own experience
When applying for a job, it is important not to be shy about talking about your strengths. Service experience forms responsibility, stress resistance, the ability to work in a team and other useful qualities.
Seek psychological help
It is imperative to talk to a psychologist or psychotherapist. This is not a weakness, but a concern for yourself: specialists will help you adapt and cope with your traumas.
Find like-minded people
You should not withdraw into yourself, because new acquaintances are a step towards quick adaptation and a cure for loneliness.
Know your rights
It is worth familiarizing yourself with the legislation to know what rights and opportunities you have.
