Guided aerial bombs and multiple launch rocket systems: the enemy attacked Sumy region at night and in the morning
Kyiv • UNN
At night and in the morning, Russian troops fired 11 times at the border areas of Sumy region. There were 50 explosions in Bilopil, Miropil, Hlukhiv and Shalyhyne communities.
At night and in the morning, Russians fired 11 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 50 explosions were recorded. This was reported by the Sumy RMA, according to UNN.
In particular, Bilopilska, Miropilska, Hlukhivska, and Shalyhynska communities came under enemy attack.
- Shalyhynska community: launches of the CAB (3 explosions) were carried out.
- Bilopilska community: launches of the UXO were recorded (3 explosions).
- Myropilska community: the enemy attacked with MLRS (40 explosions).
- Hlukhiv community: a CAB attack (4 explosions).
Russian troops shelled Nikopol region at night with heavy artillery and MLRS10/13/24, 8:17 AM • 43570 views