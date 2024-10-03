Russia fired 75 times in Sumy region: 168 explosions in 13 communities

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 47149 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 101306 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 163673 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 136038 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 142064 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138546 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 180571 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112015 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 171443 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104719 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 140863 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 140706 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 91647 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 108227 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 110351 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 163673 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 180571 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 171443 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 198852 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 187853 views
Actual people
Actual places
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 140706 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 140863 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 145951 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 137418 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154349 views
Russia fired 75 times in Sumy region: 168 explosions in 13 communities

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18272 views

Russian troops shelled 13 communities in Sumy region, carrying out 75 attacks. The most affected communities were Bilopil and Krasnopil, where mortars, bombs and drones were used.

The terrorist country fired 75 times at Sumy region, 168 explosions were recorded. This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration, UNN reports.

Details

According to the information, Verkhniosyrovatska, Mykolaivska, Khotynska, Miropilska, Bilopilska, Krasnopilska, Velykopysarivska, Berezivska, Shalyhinska, Esmanska, Sveska, Seredyno-Budska and Znob-Novgorodska communities were affected.

The largest attacks were directed at Bilopil and Krasnopil communities. In Bilopil district, the enemy attacked with mortars, used guided aerial bombs, FPV drones and dropped explosive ordnance from drones. Artillery, mortar and drone attacks were recorded in Krasnopilska community.

Drones, mortars, and artillery were also used in Shalyhyne, Esman, Myropil, and other communities. There is no information on casualties.

39 attacks in Sumy region: 45 explosions, dead and wounded01.10.24, 23:34 • 40621 view

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

War
bilopilliaBilopillia

