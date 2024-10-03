Russia fired 75 times in Sumy region: 168 explosions in 13 communities

The terrorist country fired 75 times at Sumy region, 168 explosions were recorded. This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration, UNN reports.

Details

According to the information, Verkhniosyrovatska, Mykolaivska, Khotynska, Miropilska, Bilopilska, Krasnopilska, Velykopysarivska, Berezivska, Shalyhinska, Esmanska, Sveska, Seredyno-Budska and Znob-Novgorodska communities were affected.

The largest attacks were directed at Bilopil and Krasnopil communities. In Bilopil district, the enemy attacked with mortars, used guided aerial bombs, FPV drones and dropped explosive ordnance from drones. Artillery, mortar and drone attacks were recorded in Krasnopilska community.

Drones, mortars, and artillery were also used in Shalyhyne, Esman, Myropil, and other communities. There is no information on casualties.

