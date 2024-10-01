39 attacks in Sumy region: 45 explosions, dead and wounded

Terrorists fired 39 times at the territory of Sumy region, resulting in 45 explosions. Unfortunately, there are injured and dead. This was reported by the Sumy regional military administration, UNN reports.

Details

The following communities came under fire from the aggressor:

Krasnopilska: the invaders used a Lancet barrage munition (1 explosion), dropped an explosive from a UAV (2 explosions) and conducted FPV drone strikes (2 explosions).

Sveska: suffered from 2 mortar attacks (2 explosions).

Esmanskaya: 9 launches of the UGVs and an FPV drone strike (1 explosion) were recorded. One civilian was killed and three others were wounded in the shelling.

Velykopysarivska: there were 5 strikes by FPV drones, 4 explosions after launching NARs from a helicopter, 2 explosions after dropping VOGs from a UAV.

Bilopilska: 2 launches of UAVs, an FPV drone strike, mortar shelling and UAV drops of explosive ordnance.

Seredina-Budska: hostile attacks by FPV drones were recorded (3 explosions).

Shalyginskaya: the enemy dropped 2 mines.

Hlukhivska: the enemy army launched three KABs.

Novoslobodske: 1 launch of an unmanned aerial vehicle and 2 strikes by FPV drones were recorded.

Russian army dropped 4 KABs in Sumy region: a woman was killed, two wounded