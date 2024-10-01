Russian army dropped 4 KABs in Sumy region: a woman was killed, two wounded
Kyiv • UNN
On October 1, the occupiers dropped 4 guided bombs on the Esman community of Sumy region. A 45-year-old woman was killed, her 47-year-old husband and another civilian were wounded. An investigation is underway.
Russian troops dropped four guided bombs on the Esman community of Sumy region, killing a 45-year-old woman and wounding her 47-year-old husband and another civilian, the Sumy regional prosecutor's office said on Tuesday, UNN reports.
Details
According to the investigation, on October 1, 2024, around 9:00, the occupiers dropped, according to preliminary data, 4 guided bombs on the civilian infrastructure of the Esman community of Shostka district.
As a result of the enemy attack, a 45-year-old woman was killed on the territory of her own home, her 47-year-old husband and another civilian were wounded.
A pre-trial investigation is underway into the violation of the laws and customs of war combined with premeditated murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).
The zone of forced evacuation will be expanded in Sumy region - RMA9/29/24, 2:27 PM • 19796 views