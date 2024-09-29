The zone of forced evacuation will be expanded in Sumy region - RMA

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Zelensky brings Usyk's belt to meeting with Trump

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

The zone of forced evacuation will be expanded in Sumy region - RMA

Kyiv  •  UNN

The number of settlements for forced evacuation in Sumy region will be increased next week. More than 35,000 people, including 6,000 children, have already been evacuated due to intensified shelling in some communities.

Next week, the number of settlements in Sumy region will be increased for forced evacuation. This was announced by the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration Volodymyr Artyukh during a telethon, a correspondent of UNN reports.

"As of today, more than 35,000 people have been evacuated, including six thousand children. As for Hlukhiv district, this is a serious evacuation measure for us. There, everything is going according to plan... More than 10 thousand people have already been evacuated from the Hlukhiv community," said Artyukh.

Asked whether he was considering expanding the evacuation zone, Artyukh replied: "Indeed, the issue is being considered. We are currently working together with the military and the Security Forces. The number of settlements where forced evacuation will be introduced will increase. That is, it is in favor of children, families with children, because the shelling has increased significantly in some communities and it does not stop.

He noted that this decision was considered at the Defense Council

Just yesterday, the military and I fully clarified this issue, and next week the number of these settlements with forced evacuation will be increased... Most of them are communities in Sumy district

- said Artyukh.

Addendum

On September 6, it was reported that mandatory evacuation was announced in 5 settlements of Sumy region.

Anna Murashko

SocietyWar
national-security-and-defense-council-of-ukraineNational Security and Defense Council of Ukraine

