The zone of forced evacuation will be expanded in Sumy region - RMA

Next week, the number of settlements in Sumy region will be increased for forced evacuation. This was announced by the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration Volodymyr Artyukh during a telethon, a correspondent of UNN reports.

"As of today, more than 35,000 people have been evacuated, including six thousand children. As for Hlukhiv district, this is a serious evacuation measure for us. There, everything is going according to plan... More than 10 thousand people have already been evacuated from the Hlukhiv community," said Artyukh.

Asked whether he was considering expanding the evacuation zone, Artyukh replied: "Indeed, the issue is being considered. We are currently working together with the military and the Security Forces. The number of settlements where forced evacuation will be introduced will increase. That is, it is in favor of children, families with children, because the shelling has increased significantly in some communities and it does not stop.

He noted that this decision was considered at the Defense Council

Just yesterday, the military and I fully clarified this issue, and next week the number of these settlements with forced evacuation will be increased... Most of them are communities in Sumy district - said Artyukh.

Addendum

On September 6, it was reported that mandatory evacuation was announced in 5 settlements of Sumy region.