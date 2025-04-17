In Italy, a cable car rope broke: there are dead and injured

$41.220.04
46.820.21
ukenru
Russia's response regarding peace in Ukraine will be this week - Trump
06:03 PM • 11491 views

Russia's response regarding peace in Ukraine will be this week - Trump

April 17, 03:30 PM • 57868 views

How to dye eggs for Easter: grandmother's and modern methods

Exclusive
April 17, 01:28 PM • 57027 views

American Chamber of Commerce: UAH 5.5 billion - budget losses from the shadow market of smartphones

Exclusive
April 17, 01:06 PM • 65948 views

"Acted since April 2023": MFA commented on the detention of a gang of pimps in Poland, including Ukrainians

April 17, 01:01 PM • 65429 views

Russia is preparing new strikes on Ukraine ahead of and after Easter - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
April 17, 12:16 PM • 59707 views

The NBU's Discount Rate Remains Unchanged: What This Means for Prices and Loans

April 17, 11:35 AM • 52573 views

When to expect price reductions - the NBU's answer

Exclusive
April 17, 09:48 AM • 55732 views

The National Police is strengthening security measures for Easter: patrols near churches and selective inspection of belongings

Exclusive
April 17, 06:19 AM • 58002 views

Expert announced the scale of losses from “gray” Apple equipment: up to 15 billion hryvnias per year

April 17, 06:17 AM • 77110 views

Register of Damages for Ukraine: Who Can Apply for Compensation and Which Categories Will Open by the End of the Year

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+16°
2m/s
54%
Popular news

"A dog nicknamed Druzhok is missing", or where Sokur disappeared to

April 17, 12:47 PM • 77018 views

King Charles III in Easter message: the world needs faith, hope and love

April 17, 01:03 PM • 22222 views

The gene pool under the bulldozer: why Ukraine may lose decades of breeding work in animal husbandry?

April 17, 01:35 PM • 62239 views

Macron met with Rubio and Trump's special representative, after talking with Zelenskyy

April 17, 01:51 PM • 11634 views

Goodbye "Kalash", hello Bren 2 "Sich". The Armed Forces of Ukraine will receive new small arms

April 17, 03:11 PM • 14385 views
Publications

How to dye eggs for Easter: grandmother's and modern methods

April 17, 03:30 PM • 57865 views

The gene pool under the bulldozer: why Ukraine may lose decades of breeding work in animal husbandry?

April 17, 01:35 PM • 62257 views

"A dog nicknamed Druzhok is missing", or where Sokur disappeared to

April 17, 12:47 PM • 77035 views

Under Bullets and Sun: How Ukrainian Gardens Are Changing Despite the War
Exclusive

April 17, 05:54 AM • 116442 views

Top Things You Need to Replace More Often Than You Think

April 17, 05:10 AM • 125070 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Elon Musk

Marco Rubio

Vitali Klitschko

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Scientists have unraveled the mystery of the disappearance of carbonaceous meteorites during their plunge into the Earth's atmosphere

06:27 PM • 3918 views

King Charles III in Easter message: the world needs faith, hope and love

April 17, 01:03 PM • 22238 views

"The Long Lolita Phase": Natalie Portman talks about sexualization in childhood during filming in Hollywood

April 17, 09:32 AM • 26710 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

April 16, 09:21 AM • 121608 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 63359 views
Actual

TikTok

9K720 Iskander

Shahed-136

Telegram

ChatGPT

In Italy, a cable car rope broke: there are dead and injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2744 views

In Italy, in the Faito mountain area, a cable car rope broke due to bad weather. Four tourists died, and another passenger is in critical condition. Rescue operations are underway.

In Italy, a cable car rope broke: there are dead and injured

In Italy, in the Faito mountain area, one of the cable car cables broke during the movement of the funicular due to bad weather. As a result, four people died and another victim is in critical condition. This is reported by Il Giornale, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that the tragedy occurred on Thursday, April 17. A cabin with nine passengers on board was moving along the cable car connecting Castellammare di Stabia with the top of Monte Faito. During the movement of the funicular due to bad weather, one of the cable car cables broke, and a safety system was activated, which immediately blocked the cabin.

Unfortunately, there were serious problems with the cable car cabin that departed from Mount Faito, which is located at an altitude of about 1200 meters above sea level. There were 4 passengers (two pairs of tourists) and an operator on board.

- the message says.

According to the publication, the head of the region, Vincenzo De Luca, said that all the victims were tourists. He also said that weather conditions significantly complicate the work of rescuers - there is thick fog, rain and strong wind at the scene. Search and rescue operations are ongoing.

Flooding in central Italy: one month's worth of rainfall per day, losses reach €100 million16.03.25, 17:48 • 49137 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

News of the World
Italy
Brent
$67.65
Bitcoin
$85,070.10
S&P 500
$5,302.78
Tesla
$239.97
Газ TTF
$35.66
Золото
$3,328.40
Ethereum
$1,588.85