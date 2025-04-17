In Italy, a cable car rope broke: there are dead and injured

In Italy, in the Faito mountain area, one of the cable car cables broke during the movement of the funicular due to bad weather. As a result, four people died and another victim is in critical condition. This is reported by Il Giornale, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that the tragedy occurred on Thursday, April 17. A cabin with nine passengers on board was moving along the cable car connecting Castellammare di Stabia with the top of Monte Faito. During the movement of the funicular due to bad weather, one of the cable car cables broke, and a safety system was activated, which immediately blocked the cabin.

Unfortunately, there were serious problems with the cable car cabin that departed from Mount Faito, which is located at an altitude of about 1200 meters above sea level. There were 4 passengers (two pairs of tourists) and an operator on board. - the message says.

According to the publication, the head of the region, Vincenzo De Luca, said that all the victims were tourists. He also said that weather conditions significantly complicate the work of rescuers - there is thick fog, rain and strong wind at the scene. Search and rescue operations are ongoing.

