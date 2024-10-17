In Sumy region, Russians fired FPV drones at emergency services, a house and an administrative building burned down due to enemy shelling
Kyiv • UNN
In Sumy region, Russian troops fired 9 times, causing fires in a house and an administrative building. While providing assistance to the victims, the enemy attacked emergency vehicles with FPV drones.
At night and in the morning, Russian troops fired nine times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 24 explosions were recorded. Fires broke out in the apartments of the residents of a two-story building and in the administrative building. When the special services were helping people, the Russian army shot at an ambulance and a fire truck, the Sumy RMA reported on Thursday, UNN reported .
According to the RMA, Bilopilska, Richkivska, Esmanska, Shalyhynska, Znob-Novhorodska communities were subjected to hostile attacks.
- Shalyhynska community: two CABs were launched (2 explosions).
- Esman community: the enemy fired from artillery (2 explosions).
- Bilopilska community: Russians attacked with multiple rocket launchers (15 explosions).
- Richkivska community: a strike by 3 unmanned aerial vehicles of the “Geranium 2” type was recorded (3 explosions, the hit caused the administrative building and two cars to catch fire.
- Znob-Novgorod community: As a result of the shelling, a fire broke out in the apartments of the residents of a two-story building, and a car caught fire. While people were being helped, the Russians struck again, directing FPV drones at emergency vehicles, damaging an ambulance and a fire truck.