In Sumy region 9 “Shaheds” were shot down, 15 explosions from enemy shelling overnight

In Sumy region, 9 enemy Shahed-type attack drones were shot down at night. 15 explosions were recorded from 11 attacks by Russian troops in the region, including a missile attack on the Khotyn community, a Shahed attack on the Sumy community, the Sumy RMA reported on Telegram on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

"Last night, on September 24, anti-aircraft gunners of Sumy region shot down 9 enemy Shaheds," the RMA reported.

It is noted that at night and in the morning, Russians fired 11 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. There were 15 explosions.

As indicated, Sumy, Khotyn, Bilopil, Velykopysarivska, Richkivska, Shalyhynska, Shostka communities were shelled:

Bilopilska community: KAB was launched (1 explosion).

Velykopysarivska community: the enemy attacked with mortars (4 explosions), using an FPV drone (1 explosion).

Shostka community: a UAV attack was recorded (3 explosions).

Sumy community: a shelling was carried out using a Shahed UAV (1 explosion).

Shalyhyne community: there was a shelling with the use of an FPV drone (1 explosion).

Khotyn community: a missile attack (1 explosion) were carried out from the territory of the Russian Federation and a launch of KAB (1 explosion).

Richkivska community: there was a launch of KAB (3 explosions).

