Russia fired on 10 communities in Sumy region: 38 explosions during the night and morning

At night and in the morning of September 20, Russian troops fired 25 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 10 communities came under enemy fire, and 38 explosions were recorded. This was reported by the Sumy RMA, according to UNN.

Details

Mykolaiv, Khotyn, Bilopil, Krasnopil, Velykopysariv, Hlukhiv, Esman, Shalyhyne, Druzhba, and Sveska communities were subjected to hostile attacks.

Bilopilska community: CABMs were launched from an airplane (5 explosions).

Velykopysarivska community: the enemy attacked with mortars (6 explosions), artillery (5 explosions), and dropped an explosive device from a UAV (1 explosion).

Sveska community: shelling with the use of an FPV drone was recorded (1 explosion).

Krasnopilska community: shelling with the use of FPV drones (3 explosions), dropping of 1 ERW from a UAV (1 explosion).

Druzhbivska community: there was a shelling with the use of an FPV drone (1 explosion).

Esman community: shelling with the use of FPV drones was recorded (7 explosions).

Shalyhyne community: 7 mines were dropped by Russians on the territory of the community.

Hlukhivska community: the enemy fired from mortars (2 explosions).

Khotyn community: Russians dropped 2 mines and 2 unexploded ordnance on the territory of the community.

Mykolaivska community: an airplane launched a combat vehicle (1 explosion).

Kyiv region suffered a night attack by enemy drones: targets were shot down, fires after the fall of debris were extinguished