7 “Shaheds” destroyed over Sumy region, 10 enemy attacks overnight

At night, 7 enemy Shahed drones were shot down over Sumy region. Russian troops fired 10 times at the region overnight, 15 explosions were recorded in 5 communities of the region, the Sumy RMA reported on Telegram on Thursday, UNN reports.

Last night, on October 3, in the sky over Sumy region, our anti-aircraft gunners destroyed 7 enemy Shaheds - RMA said.

At night and in the morning, according to the RMA, Russians fired 10 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 15 explosions were recorded. As indicated, Mykolaivka, Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Richky, and Shalyhyne communities were shelled:

Shalyhyne community: FPV drone strike (1 explosion), launch of KAB (2 explosions).

Bilopillya community: launches of KAB were recorded (3 explosions).

Richky community: KAB attack (1 explosion).

Krasnopillia community: the enemy attacked with mortars (6 explosions) and an FPV drone (1 explosion).

Mykolaivka community: KAB was launched (1 explosion).

