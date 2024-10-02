Occupants launch air strike in Sumy region: three communities are without electricity

A terrorist country has launched an air strike in Sumy region, several communities have lost power. This is reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration, UNN reports.

Details

In Sumy region, enemy troops conducted an air strike on critical infrastructure facilities in Shostka district using Shahed drones.

Preliminary reports indicate that as a result of this attack, Shostka, Hlukhiv and Yampil territorial communities were de-energized.

Emergency services are already working at the scene to eliminate the consequences of the attack.

