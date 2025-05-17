Russian strike on a bus in Sumy region: authorities reported that people were going for evacuation
Kyiv • UNN
On May 17, in the Sumy region, a Russian kamikaze drone hit a bus with civilians, people were going for evacuation. 9 people died, 7 more were injured.
Russian troops this morning in the Sumy region launched a deadly drone strike on a bus as people were going for evacuation, the head of the Bilopillia community, Yuriy Zarko, said on Saturday on the TV channel Suspilne Studio, UNN writes.
Details
"People, as always, leave early in the morning for various needs, perhaps someone for evacuation. In particular, in this case, these were people going for evacuation. And directly after leaving (from) Bilopillia, a "Lancet" hit the bus, first there was a reconnaissance drone, then a "Lancet". "Lancet" hit directly into the bus itself. Currently, we have information about 9 dead people," said Yuriy Zarko.
Mourning has been declared in Bilopillia from May 17 to 19, the head of the community, Yuriy Zarko, reported, calling this day a "black Saturday" in the history of the city.
May 17 is also declared a Day of Mourning in the Sumy community.
The Sumy Regional Military Administration reported that May 17-18 have been declared Days of Mourning in the Sumy region. The corresponding order was signed by the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Oleg Grigorov.
Addition
According to the prosecutor's office, on May 17, at about 06:00, on the outskirts of the city of Bilopillia, Sumy district, the enemy attacked a passenger minibus, according to preliminary data, with a drone. As a result of the occupiers' attack, 9 people died. According to the Sumy Regional Military Administration, seven more people were injured, three of them are in serious condition.