Sumy region suffered 99 hostile attacks: 141 explosions in 14 communities

During the day, Sumy region was the target of 99 enemy shelling, which resulted in 141 explosions. This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration, UNN reports.

Details

The communities of Mykolaivska, Khotynska, Miropilska, Richkivska, Bilopilska, Krasnopilska, Velykopysarivska, Novoslobidska, Shalyhinska, Esmanska, Sveska, Druzhbivska, Seredyno-Budska and Znob-Novgorodska were hit.

In Velykopysarivska community, there were eight explosions as a result of FPV drone attacks, four explosions from the dropping of explosive ordnance from drones, and six from artillery shelling. Novoslobidska community suffered five explosions from FPV drones, while Bilopilska community recorded 15 explosions from artillery, three from mortars, five from FPV drones and eight from UAVs.

In Znob-Novhorod community, there was one explosion from an FPV drone, and in Miropilska community, five explosions from drone attacks. In Krasnopilska community, there were two explosions from FPV drones, one from the dropping of an ERW, and two from mortar fire.

Shalyhyne community experienced three explosions from FPV drones, and Esman community - two. Sveska community experienced four explosions from FPV drones and five from mortars. In Seredina-Budska community, 12 explosions occurred from FPV drones, six from the dropping of explosive ordnance and four from mortar shelling.

The community of Richkivka survived 12 explosions from the CAB, and Mykolaivka - two. Druzhbivska community was also attacked - the invaders dropped five mines. In the Khotyn community, the enemy attacked with artillery (three explosions), mortars (ten explosions) and FPV drones (eight explosions).

Russians shelled 5 communities in Sumy region: 13 explosions during the night and morning