Sumy region suffered 99 hostile attacks: 141 explosions in 14 communities

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 52947 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 101860 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 164569 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 136492 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 142357 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138671 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 181045 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112032 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 171864 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104728 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 94402 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 108693 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 110801 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 38976 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 46395 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 164569 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 181045 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 171864 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 199260 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 188235 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 141279 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 141386 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 146134 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 137592 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154509 views
Actual
Sumy region suffered 99 hostile attacks: 141 explosions in 14 communities

Sumy region suffered 99 hostile attacks: 141 explosions in 14 communities

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17262 views

During the day, Russian forces shelled Sumy region 99 times, causing 141 explosions. The attacks included artillery, mortars, FPV drones, and the dropping of high-explosive ordnance, affecting 14 communities in the region.

During the day, Sumy region was the target of 99 enemy shelling, which resulted in 141 explosions. This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration, UNN reports.

Details

The communities of Mykolaivska, Khotynska, Miropilska, Richkivska, Bilopilska, Krasnopilska, Velykopysarivska, Novoslobidska, Shalyhinska, Esmanska, Sveska, Druzhbivska, Seredyno-Budska and Znob-Novgorodska were hit.

In Velykopysarivska community, there were eight explosions as a result of FPV drone attacks, four explosions from the dropping of explosive ordnance from drones, and six from artillery shelling. Novoslobidska community suffered five explosions from FPV drones, while Bilopilska community recorded 15 explosions from artillery, three from mortars, five from FPV drones and eight from UAVs.

In Znob-Novhorod community, there was one explosion from an FPV drone, and in Miropilska community, five explosions from drone attacks. In Krasnopilska community, there were two explosions from FPV drones, one  from the dropping of an ERW, and two from mortar fire.

Shalyhyne community experienced three explosions from FPV drones, and Esman community - two. Sveska community experienced four explosions from FPV drones and five from mortars. In Seredina-Budska community, 12 explosions occurred from FPV drones, six from the dropping of explosive ordnance and four from mortar shelling.

The community of Richkivka survived 12 explosions from the CAB, and Mykolaivka - two. Druzhbivska community was also attacked - the invaders dropped five mines. In the Khotyn community, the enemy attacked with artillery (three explosions), mortars (ten explosions) and FPV drones (eight explosions).

Russians shelled 5 communities in Sumy region: 13 explosions during the night and morning09.10.24, 09:26 • 12137 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

War
bilopilliaBilopillia
mykolaivMykolaiv

Contact us about advertising