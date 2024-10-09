Russians shelled 5 communities in Sumy region: 13 explosions during the night and morning

At night and in the morning of October 9, Russian troops fired 12 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. Mykolayivka, Bilopil, Miropil, Krasnopil, and River communities were shelled, the Sumy RMA reported on Wednesday, UNN reported.

A total of 13 explosions were reported:

Myropilska community: an FPV drone attack (1 explosion).

Bilopilska community: launches of the UXO were recorded (2 explosions).

River community: an attack by the CAB (7 explosions).

Mykolaivska community: the enemy launched a combat vehicle (1 explosion).

Krasnopilska community: Russians attacked with artillery (2 explosions).

Demchenko: Russian army fired over 3.5 thousand times in September in Chernihiv, Sumy and Kharkiv regions