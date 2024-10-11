7 drones shot down in Sumy region, enemy fired 30 times during the night and morning

In Sumy region, air defense forces shot down 7 enemy drones on the night of October 11. At night and in the morning , the Russians fired 30 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 40 explosions were recorded. This was reported by the RMA, according to UNN.

Last night, on October 11, in the sky over Sumy region, air defense units of the Army, Air Force and border guards destroyed 7 enemy UAVs. - RMA said in a statement.

Reportedly, at night and in the morning, the Sumy, Khotyn, Bilopil, Miropil, Velykopysariv, Richkiv, Novoslobid, and Esman communities were subjected to hostile attacks .

Bilopilska community: launches of UXOs (6 explosions), mortar shelling (2 explosions), MLRS (10 explosions) and FPV drone (1 explosion).

Khotyn community: launch of an unexploded ordnance (2 explosions) was recorded.

Myropilska community: attacked by a CAB (2 explosions) and FPV drones (6 explosions).

Novoslobidska community: there were launches of unexploded ordnance (2 explosions).

Rechkivska community: an explosive device was launched (2 explosions).

Esman community: Russians attacked with an FPV drone (1 explosion).

Velykopysarivska community: FPV drone strikes (4 explosions) were recorded.

Sumy community: a CAB attack (2 explosions).

Odesa suffers a night attack by Russia: 4 killed, 10 wounded