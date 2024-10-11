7 drones shot down in Sumy region, enemy fired 30 times during the night and morning

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 83946 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 157865 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 132956 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 140184 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 137596 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 177600 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111898 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 169068 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104671 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 114016 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 137419 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 136906 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 73918 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 105385 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 107581 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 157865 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 177600 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 169068 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 196559 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 185639 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 136906 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 137419 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 144926 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 136435 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 153450 views
7 drones shot down in Sumy region, enemy fired 30 times during the night and morning

7 drones shot down in Sumy region, enemy fired 30 times during the night and morning

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19840 views

Air defense forces shot down 7 enemy drones over Sumy region. Russians shelled 8 communities in the region, 40 explosions from various types of weapons were recorded.

In Sumy region, air defense forces shot down 7 enemy drones on the night of October 11. At night and in the morning , the Russians fired 30 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 40 explosions were recorded.  This was reported by the RMA, according to UNN

Last night, on October 11, in the sky over Sumy region, air defense units of the Army, Air Force and border guards destroyed 7 enemy UAVs.

- RMA said in a statement.

Reportedly, at night and in the morning, the Sumy, Khotyn, Bilopil, Miropil, Velykopysariv, Richkiv, Novoslobid, and Esman communities were subjected to hostile attacks  . 

  • Bilopilska community: launches of UXOs (6 explosions), mortar shelling (2 explosions), MLRS (10 explosions) and FPV drone (1 explosion).
  • Khotyn community: launch of an unexploded ordnance (2 explosions) was recorded.
  • Myropilska community: attacked by a CAB (2 explosions) and FPV drones (6 explosions).
  • Novoslobidska community: there were launches of unexploded ordnance (2 explosions).
  • Rechkivska community: an explosive device was launched (2 explosions).
  • Esman community: Russians attacked with an FPV drone (1 explosion).
  • Velykopysarivska community: FPV drone strikes (4 explosions) were recorded.
  • Sumy community: a CAB attack (2 explosions).

Odesa suffers a night attack by Russia: 4 killed, 10 wounded11.10.24, 08:13 • 13879 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
multiple-rocket-launcherMultiple rocket launcher
bilopilliaBilopillia
ukrainian-air-forceUkrainian Air Force
khotynKhotyn
sumySums

