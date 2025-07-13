Russia launched over 3,000 attack weapons at Ukraine in a week - Zelenskyy
Kyiv • UNN
In a week, Russia launched over 1,800 drones, 1,200 guided aerial bombs, and 83 missiles at Ukraine. Ukrainian air defense is working effectively, particularly thanks to interceptor drones, shooting down hundreds of "Shaheds."
Over the past seven days, Russia has carried out over 1,800 drone attacks, dropped over 1,200 guided aerial bombs, and launched 83 missiles of various types on the territory of Ukraine. Despite the scale of the strikes, Ukrainian air defense forces demonstrate effectiveness, particularly thanks to interceptor drones, which massively shoot down "Shaheds."
Ukraine expects support from partners to strengthen its defense and neutralize the threat, stated President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as reported by UNN.
Details
Seven days of massive Russian strikes on Ukraine: over 1,800 drones, more than 1,200 guided aerial bombs, and 83 missiles of various types. Russians are intensifying terror against cities and communities to further intimidate our people
However, he added that despite Moscow's plans, there are good results from the air defense forces.
Interceptor drones are performing particularly well – already hundreds of Russian-Iranian "Shaheds" have been shot down this week. And every meeting with partners this week was about scaling this technology
We hope for the fulfillment of all agreements that will strengthen our defense. We count on strong decisions from the USA, Europe, the G7, and all partners
