Russia launched over 3,000 attack weapons at Ukraine in a week - Zelenskyy

Over the past seven days, Russia has carried out over 1,800 drone attacks, dropped over 1,200 guided aerial bombs, and launched 83 missiles of various types on the territory of Ukraine. Despite the scale of the strikes, Ukrainian air defense forces demonstrate effectiveness, particularly thanks to interceptor drones, which massively shoot down "Shaheds."

Ukraine expects support from partners to strengthen its defense and neutralize the threat, stated President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as reported by UNN.

Details

Seven days of massive Russian strikes on Ukraine: over 1,800 drones, more than 1,200 guided aerial bombs, and 83 missiles of various types. Russians are intensifying terror against cities and communities to further intimidate our people - the President wrote in his Telegram.

However, he added that despite Moscow's plans, there are good results from the air defense forces.

Interceptor drones are performing particularly well – already hundreds of Russian-Iranian "Shaheds" have been shot down this week. And every meeting with partners this week was about scaling this technology - he assured.

We hope for the fulfillment of all agreements that will strengthen our defense. We count on strong decisions from the USA, Europe, the G7, and all partners - Zelenskyy emphasized.

Zelenskyy demands effective work from the Rada: priority draft laws announced