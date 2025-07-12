Zelenskyy demands effective work from the Rada: priority draft laws announced

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, during a conversation with the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk, emphasized the importance of effective work of the Ukrainian parliament. He reported this in his evening address, informs UNN.

Details

In particular, the head of state reminded about the need to adopt a law on multiple citizenship.

This is an important issue, especially for those who are fighting for Ukraine. I am very much looking forward to unblocking this law so that I can sign it immediately - Zelenskyy emphasized.

Also, according to him, two significant decisions regarding international agreements have already been prepared - first of all, the agreement on the establishment of a Special Tribunal for the crime of Russian aggression.

It needs to be ratified, and it is also worth supporting our state's withdrawal from the Ottawa Convention on Mines. Russia has never been a party to this convention and very actively uses all types of mines. And we in Ukraine need parity in defense - in particular, these are the political and legal foundations of such parity. In fact, the entire region of Central and Eastern Europe, everyone who is next to Russia, is reviewing their attitude towards mines. And this is absolutely understandable - the President noted.

Strengthening air defense, investments in production and more: Zelenskyy summarized the Ukraine Recovery Conference

In addition, according to him, a draft law on the military ombudsman has already been prepared for the second reading.

"And this new systemic step is needed for the necessary changes to be implemented in the army. I will be grateful to the people's deputies who will support these and other extremely important decisions for our state this week," Zelenskyy summarized.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced a multi-level agreement on new Patriot systems and missiles for them, as well as drone operations on Russian territory in response to enemy attacks.

Zelenskyy met with Umerov: they talked about drones and, probably, a new appointment