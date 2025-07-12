Strengthening air defense, investments in production and more: Zelenskyy summarized the Ukraine Recovery Conference

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that during the Ukraine Recovery Conference, agreements were reached with partners to strengthen air defense, provide additional investments in weapons production, and much more. This was reported by UNN with reference to Zelenskyy's Telegram page.

Strengthening air defense, additional investments in the production of all types of drones, primarily interceptor drones, and even more pressure on Russia - Zelenskyy announced.

The head of state emphasized that the Conference, dedicated to Ukraine's recovery, simultaneously became a platform for Ukraine's defense, strengthening its defense forces, and developing weapons production.

High level of representation and high level of support for Ukraine. We thank everyone who helps protect lives and bring about a just and lasting peace - noted the President.

Addition

Zelenskyy may attend the conference "Helsinki+50", which will take place in Finland on July 31. It is noted that the event will be dedicated to the 50th anniversary of the signing of the Helsinki Final Act. The program includes speeches by Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen and President Alexander Stubb.

At the Ukraine Recovery Conference 2025, agreements were signed to support Ukrainian hydropower. The European Investment Bank will provide a 200 million euro loan, and Italian and German companies will assist with infrastructure and specialist training.