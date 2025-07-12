$41.820.00
Five Indian films that will surprise you: what to watch in your free time
02:30 PM • 2678 views
Five Indian films that will surprise you: what to watch in your free time
July 11, 07:13 PM • 28705 views
Supplies restored: Zelenskyy on the resumption of military aid to Ukraine
Exclusive
July 11, 02:42 PM • 150424 views
Responsibility "for that guy": should a company be liable for the actions of its counterparty?
Exclusive
July 11, 02:05 PM • 156106 views
Money without a quest: how SEPA can change the life of Ukrainian business and whether it will affect the euro exchange rate
July 11, 12:36 PM • 152581 views
Russia intends to enter Dnipropetrovsk Oblast 10 km deep - Budanov
Exclusive
July 11, 11:30 AM • 103000 views
Ten children poisoned after visiting water park in Zakarpattia – police
Exclusive
July 11, 09:10 AM • 83704 views
Attack on a doctor in Zaporizhzhia: details of the incident in the hospital emerged
Exclusive
July 11, 08:32 AM • 72776 views
TRC will analyze the work of NABU and SAP - Vlasenko
Exclusive
July 11, 07:47 AM • 62969 views
For over a day, Kyiv has been searching for the killer of an SBU colonel: what is known
Exclusive
July 11, 06:48 AM • 50028 views
Aviation enterprises should be included in Defence City, criteria need to be softened - Hudymenko
Publications
Exclusives
Strengthening air defense, investments in production and more: Zelenskyy summarized the Ukraine Recovery Conference

Kyiv • UNN

 • 420 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced agreements on strengthening air defense and additional investments in weapons production following the Ukraine Recovery Conference. The event also became a platform for strengthening the Defense Forces and developing weapons production.

Strengthening air defense, investments in production and more: Zelenskyy summarized the Ukraine Recovery Conference

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that during the Ukraine Recovery Conference, agreements were reached with partners to strengthen air defense, provide additional investments in weapons production, and much more. This was reported by UNN with reference to Zelenskyy's Telegram page.

Strengthening air defense, additional investments in the production of all types of drones, primarily interceptor drones, and even more pressure on Russia 

- Zelenskyy announced.

The head of state emphasized that the Conference, dedicated to Ukraine's recovery, simultaneously became a platform for Ukraine's defense, strengthening its defense forces, and developing weapons production.

High level of representation and high level of support for Ukraine. We thank everyone who helps protect lives and bring about a just and lasting peace 

- noted the President.

Addition

Zelenskyy may attend the conference "Helsinki+50", which will take place in Finland on July 31. It is noted that the event will be dedicated to the 50th anniversary of the signing of the Helsinki Final Act. The program includes speeches by Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen and President Alexander Stubb.

At the Ukraine Recovery Conference 2025, agreements were signed to support Ukrainian hydropower. The European Investment Bank will provide a 200 million euro loan, and Italian and German companies will assist with infrastructure and specialist training.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

Politics
European Investment Bank
Alexander Stubb
Finland
Italy
Germany
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
