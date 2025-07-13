Defense Forces shot down 20 enemy UAVs in various parts of Ukraine, dozens of decoy drones also lost

The invaders attacked Ukraine on the night of July 13, including using a significant number of dummy drones. In total, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with 60 attack UAVs, UNN reports with reference to the Air Force.

Details

Over the past day (from 2:00 p.m. on July 12) and throughout the current day, July 13, the enemy attacked with 60 Shahed-type attack UAVs and dummy drones of various types from the directions of Kursk, Millerovo – Russia (up to 40 of them were "Shaheds"). - reports the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The press service of the Air Force explained that the enemy attacked Ukrainian rear regions with attack UAVs during the day (more than 20 "Shaheds"), and at night – the frontline territories of Donetsk, Sumy, and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine. - writes the press service of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, in the north, east, west, and center of the country, as of 09:00, air defense shot down 20 Russian Armed Forces UAVs of the Shahed type (drones of other types).

20 dummy drones – lost/suppressed by electronic warfare. - added in the report.

Recall

On Thursday, July 10, Russia launched 397 drones and 18 missiles, including 8 ballistic missiles, at Ukraine overnight; 164 drones and 14 missiles, including all ballistic missiles, were shot down, and another 200 drones and 4 missiles were lost/suppressed by electronic warfare, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

