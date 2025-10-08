Russian drone hit power engineers' car in Sumy region

In Bilopillia, Sumy region, a Russian drone hit a brigade vehicle of power engineers, UNN reports with reference to "Sumyoblenergo".

Today in Bilopillia, a Russian drone hit a brigade vehicle of JSC "SUMYOBLEHERGO". Fortunately, there were no power engineers in the car - no one was injured. The brigade was just about to leave to repair the networks. - the message says.

According to the company, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, 31 service vehicles of JSC "SUMYOBLEHERGO" have been damaged by shelling. Nine of them are beyond repair.

